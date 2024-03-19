"If Fortnite can do it, why can't CoD?": Warzone fans are frustrated with map rotation system

The map rotation system in Warzone has been annoying fans for quite a while. Players have repeatedly asked the developers to make all the maps and modes available for play at the same time. However, they have rarely done so, and the title's community is fed a different set of playlists with each update.

For instance, the new Resurgence map of Fortune's Keep, although present in the game, is only available to play in quads at the moment. If a player wants to play solo, duo, or trios mode on the map, they must wait for the next playlist update. However, this doesn't guarantee that they will get the map/mode they wish to play.

This has reasonably frustrated the fanbase, and one player who goes by the username u/joebillsamsonite on Reddit, shared their discontent with a post titled "Map Rotations....why."

In the post, u/joebillsamsonite shared their thoughts on the issue and compared Warzone to Fortnite, which allows players to pick whatever map/mode they wish to play. As a result, they don't need to wait for playlist updates or rotations to play what they want.

u/joebillsamsonite said:

"If Fortnite can do it why can't CoD? This s**t is seriously making me consider quitting playing this game. I am typically in a duo and it seems like duos gets f***ed with the most."

They added:

"These devs need to get their heads out of their a**es and just let people play what they want to play."

The post garnered a lot of attention from the game's community, who are struggling with the same issue. They joined the thread to express their thoughts on the current state of map rotations in the title.

Warzone fans are visibly frustrated with game's map rotation system

Reddit user shares their concern over the removal of big maps from duos in Warzone (Image via Reddit)

A Warzone fan with the username u/thekushskywalker highlighted that CoD constantly takes away the big maps from the duos mode, leaving players with smaller ones like Vondel or Ashika Island. However, not everyone who likes to play on the small maps wants to enjoy a large battle royale experience on the bigger maps.

The issue seems to be more prevalent among fans of the duos mode, as another user reported the same problem.

Fan despises the absences of duos in WZ (Image via Reddit)

u/Remus88Romulus stated that only the duos mode gets removed, even though it might be the most played mode over trios or quads.

Since the map rotation tends to impact the playability of certain maps, this has affected fans like u/Remus88Romulus.

WZ fans complain about missing party-size playlists (Image via Reddit)

u/KOAO-II had a different take on the issue. They don't have a problem with the map rotations as they exist in the first place and even claimed that other battle royale games do the same.

However, their issue is that the different party sizes are not available in the game at all. They cite that they can sometimes play solos, duos, and quads, but not trios, as the developers have decided to exclude it from Warzone for that week's playlist.

Not everyone on the thread was angry with the developers over this decision. Some users tried to justify the reasons as to why the map rotations exist in the first place.

Redditor explains the map rotation system and its ties with SBMM (Image via Reddit)

u/FlamingDragonSS explained that Warzone is losing its player base gradually, so to properly implement skill-based matchmaking, the developers need to go with the current rotation system. They attributed the current state of the game to a lower player pool and the requirement for SBMM.

Another fan, who goes by the username u/pirate-private, stated that the player count is the primary reason behind these rotations. As the player base is slowly shrinking, there wouldn't be enough players for each map/mode when it comes to matchmaking. They claim that doing away with map rotations is "simply not feasible."

Reddit user justifies the current state of map rotation in Warzone (Image via Reddit)

Finally, u/crooked_zombie summed up the entire issue with map rotations in Warzone in just two words.

Fan explains the state of WZ in two words (Image via Reddit)

This, as mentioned by other fans, concludes the discussion as to why Warzone cannot have a rotation system like Fortnite or any other battle royale game.

Check out other Call of Duty articles:

"Don't do this to Rebirth Island": Warzone fans fear possible changes in the fan-favorite Resurgence map || WZ and MW3 St Patrick's Day event leaked: Free rewards, bundle, and more || All exclusive WZM Battle Pass content and how to unlock them after launch || All leaked Finishing Moves in the Godzilla x Kong crossover of Warzone and MW3 || Modern Warfare 3 "35% off" Steam sale live: Price, how to buy, and more