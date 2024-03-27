Snoop Dogg returns to Call of Duty in Warzone and MW3 Season 3

Call of Duty has finally launched the first few teasers for Warzone and MW3 Season 3, including the Rebirth Island trailer and the official Season 3 poster art. Fans are excited to see Snoop Dogg, who has been a familiar face in the Call of Duty franchise, in the promotional art. The rapper has made multiple appearances in past CoD titles.

Here's everything we know about Snoop Dogg's return to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 3.

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 teaser reveals Snoop Dogg's comeback

With Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 just around the corner, Call of Duty is dropping early teasers for the upcoming update. The official Steam artwork for Season 3 features three Operators, including Snoop Dogg. This confirms speculations of the rapper's return to Call of Duty early this year.

While specific details about Snoop Dogg's CoD comeback haven't been out yet, an Operator skin is likely, similar to his previous appearances in past Call of Duty games.

With this, Snoop Dogg has now been featured in six Call of Duty titles: Ghosts, Vanguard, Call of Duty Mobile, Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone.

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 will be released on April 3, 2024. It's not confirmed whether Snoop Dogg will appear at launch or during the midseason update.

What to expect from Warzone and MW3 Season 3

Season 3 in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is expected to bring tons of new content to the games. The highlight of the season is the return of the fan-favorite map, Rebirth Island.

New maps and map reworks are also expected for Multiplayer mode, as well as perks and weapons. Additionally, fans can anticipate an exciting Godzilla Kong x Call of Duty crossover, featuring new Operators, skins, bundles, and in-game events.

