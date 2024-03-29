All events in Warzone and MW3 Season 3: Release dates, what to expect, and more

With Season 3 of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, Activision is set to bring some exciting new events in Call of Duty. From the Monsterverse to another Vortex event, there are several exciting in-game collaborations where players participate to earn exciting rewards. Just like every other season, Season 3 in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 will bring a plethora of content for players to explore.

Read on to learn when the event starts, how to participate, and more.

Warzone and MW3 Season 3: Every new event and their details

Warzone and MW3 are bringing exclusive events in Season 3 of Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

Warzone and MW3 will kick off Season 3 by celebrating the new Monsterverse movie through the Godzilla x Kong: Battle for Hollow Earth event. There will be several operators, exclusive in-game cosmetics, and much more that players can obtain. Here is a list of the event details revealed so far.

Godzilla x Kong: Battle for Hollow Earth in Warzone and MW3

The new Godzilla x Kong event in Warzone and MW3 will commence on April 3, 2024, and end on April 10, 2024. According to the official CoD blog, players must "discover the mysterious power of the Monsterverse's mightiest Titans". Players can earn brand-new cosmetics during the event, and the only requirement is to play the game and earn XP.

Players must note that they can also get a boost by using the Godzilla, Kong, and Shimo of the Skar King operator in the game.

Blaze Up event in Modern Warfare 3

This brand-new event celebrates those who like to get "high". This new event will allow players to earn exclusive "dank" rewards as well. Its release date is yet to be confirmed by Activision. However, it is officially revealed that the event will go live during the launch window of Season 3.

High Trip event in Warzone

This Warzone-exclusive event will also be released during the Season 3 launch window. In this event, players will be required to collect gummies to sharpen their senses in the gunfight. It can be expected that the event will allow players to have sensory perks that can be found in-game.

Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe event in Warzone and MW3

After the successful Vortex: Decay's Realm event, there is another brand new Vortex event coming to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. The requirements for this event are very similar to the Godzilla x Kong event. Players must earn XP to unlock exquisite rewards. Furthermore, participants can also boost their XP by using the Bacillus skin from the Tracer Pack: Horsemen: Vi.Rus Ultra Skin. The event's release date is yet to be disclosed.

That is all there is to know about all the Season 3 events in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. There will be more events in the mid-season update as well.

