What to expect from Warzone Season 3

Warzone Season 3 will release on April 3, 2024. Ahead of the update's debut, Call of Duty developers have already revealed exciting details regarding the upcoming content. Players are in for a treat with numerous surprises, including the return of their favorite Rebirth Island map, new gameplay modes, events, unique features, and more.

This article will discuss the content arriving in Warzone Season 3.

Warzone Season 3: Rebirth Island, new game modes, public events, and more

Those who enjoy Warzone will get to witness an abundance of content in the upcoming update. There are many new game modes, features, and public events awaiting them. The key highlights of Warzone Season 3 are mentioned below.

Rebirth Island returns with Warzone Season 3

The beloved map from the original Warzone era is finally coming back. Hardcore fans have been waiting for its return for a long time since it was removed a few years ago. This time, the map will return in a new fashion, featuring 11 major POIs (points of interest).

Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Here's the complete list of where players can plan to land while dropping into Rebirth Island in Warzone.

Bioweapons

Chemical Engineering

Industry

Dock

Prison

Harbor

Control Center

Headquarters

Stronghold

Living Quarters

Factory

With the return of Rebirth Island, players will also see the comeback of Rebirth Resurgence gameplay mode at Season 3's launch. Having a player count of 44, it will feature fast-paced action mixed with an aggressive playstyle.

This battle royale mode will feature no Gulag. This means players can redeploy into the match despite multiple eliminations. But for that to happen, their teammates must stay alive on the ground for as long as possible.

New modes on Rebirth Island (Mid-Season)

Warzone Season 3 will introduce Rebirth Resurgence Loaded, enabling players to get a fully customizable loadout right before the match. Despite getting killed, they can redeploy with another loadout of their choice. Plus, there will be loot boxes to help them if they run out of ammunition.

Then there's another mode called Rebirth Lockdown that will arrive mid-season in Warzone. Multiple squads will be required to capture and control zones across the island while scoring points for each zone successfully held. Compared to the usual Resurgence mode, Rebirth Lockdown will have a maximum of only 28 players in a match.

New public events in Warzone Season 3

Rebirth Infil Strikes (In-Season): Players will witness elements featuring dynamic destruction. This unique event will take place on Rebirth Island. During a match, players must stay alert regarding random and deadly Infil Strikes caused by airstrikes on certain locations, namely Lighthouse, Prison, and Water Tower.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Heavy Armor (Mid-Season): If this event is activated during Infil with an announcement, it will allow players to get extra protection. They will have an additional Armor Plate for the duration of a given match.

New Field Upgrade equipments

Squad Rage (Launch): Squad Rage vaporizes any gas within the radius of effect surrounding the user and provides Battle Rage to teammates standing there.

Utility Box (Mid-Season): It combines the utility of the Armor and Munitions Boxes into one, thus refilling ammo, your Tactical and Lethal equipment, and the Armor Plates to maximum capacity.

Foresight (New Killstreak)

New Killstreak in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

This new Killstreak, returning from the original Warzone, will be part of a rare loot purchasable at a Buy Station or found on the corpse of a fallen enemy. Foresight shows you the location of every future gas circle, thus indicating where the game ends.

New Features in Warzone Season 3

Biometrics Scanner (Launch): Players will be able to use Biometric Scanners once per match to check their statistics. The scanners will then produce a Keycard based on their identity, placed directly in their Backpack with an XP reward. The Keycard will show the Operator name, Clan Tag, and Access Level.

Variable Time of Day (In-Season): During a match on Rebirth Island, the atmospheric conditions will keep changing. It will affect the visibility of teammates as well as enemies.

