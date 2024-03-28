What is Gulag Climb and Punishment event in Warzone Season 3?

The Gulag Climb and Punishment event is one of the newest additions to the Warzone Season 3 playlist. The event will go live on April 3, 2024, at 9 am PT alongside the Warzone 3 update. Activision's developers are introducing numerous events, among which this event made headlines and captivated the Warzone community by adding a fresh approach to the good-old Gulag system in the Battle Royale.

Besides adding this Gulag event, the developers are introducing public events like Rebirth Resurgence, Rebirth Resurgence Loaded, Rebirth Lockdown, and Heavy Armor to keep the community engaged. It's quite evident that Activision is working toward the revival of the fan-favorite Rebirth Island map by making it the center of attraction.

However, this article will primarily talk about the long-awaited Gulag Climb and Punishment event for players who still have questions about it. Keep reading to learn more.

Gulag Climb and Punishment event explored in Warzone Season 3

The brand new Gulag Climb and Punishment event will go live during the launch of MW3 and Warzone Season 3 across all platforms. This public event will be exclusive to the Battle Royale mode on Urzikstan and Vondel. As per the mechanics of Warzone, players who get eliminated from the Battle Royale maps get to return to the map by facing another eliminated candidate in the Gulag.

During this event, every player joining the Gulag might get a unique chance, allowing both parties to leave the arena with ladders. However, it will completely depend on players' luck, as they won't always get to leave the arena like this.

If this public event is announced at the beginning of any Gulag confrontation, both players must have faith in one another, as they'll be provided two ladders falling from the roof. It will allow them to return to the battlefield via an easier route.

Players must develop communication and negotiation skills to ensure a safe escape from the Gulag. Both must trust each other and communicate with each other to ascend toward the battlefield. However, players might engage in a high-octane and sweaty duel following the stereotypical method inside a Gulag by avoiding the stairs completely. Additionally, players must be careful as they might get double-crossed by their opponent by getting shot during the escape.

What to expect from Warzone Season 3

Besides the Gulag Climb and Punishment event coming to the scene, the fan-favorite Rebirth Island map is all set to debut in Warzone Season 3. Several public events, including Rebirth Resurgence and Rebirth Infil Strikes, are focused on the revival of the map.

Subsequently, the developers have announced new POIs for the Rebirth Island: Control Center, Factory, Stronghold, Prison, Harbor, and many more. They're also bringing in two new contracts—Spy Drones and Resurgence Champion's Quest—to add excitement for the community. Moreover, four new weapons alongside eight new aftermarket perks are all set to kick off on live servers.

