All Godzilla x Kong leaked skins for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

To celebrate the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Call of Duty is reportedly having a crossover between Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. While this is not the first time the FPS behemoth has collaborated with the Monsterverse, a big crossover with the fan-favorite titans on the big screen is always a great experience.

Albeit Activision has yet to officially confirm the crossover, leakers have revealed what to expect, and now we have an idea of the cosmetics that players would receive when the Godzilla x Kong crossover starts in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

If you want to learn more about them, read below.

All leaked skins for Godzilla x Kong crossover in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

So far, data miners have found one bundle for the Godzilla x Kong crossover in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Given all the previous bundles from the Monsterverse, it can be expected that it will cost around 2,400 CP. While official confirmation is yet to be here, we know what could come with the bundle.

Here are all the leaked skins so far:

Robot King Kong operator skin

Monarch Stinger weapon blueprint

Titan Tech Rifle weapon blueprint

From Task Force 141's X post, it is also revealed that the weapon blueprints will come with "B.E.A.S.T" tracers, which suggests that the bundle will possibly be a tracer pack.

To purchase the bundle from the official store, you'd require CP (Call of Duty Points).

Here is a breakdown of the CP prices in the game:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

Given all the in-game collaborations in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, it can be expected that there will be free Godzilla x Kong themed rewards for fans to grab as well.

Previously, Call of Duty brought the two titans from the Monsterverse into the game. With the new movie coming this March, players can expect the same thing in the game again.

