With Warner Bros' Godzilla x Kong The New Empire movie releasing this March, another crossover with Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is on the horizon. As the MonsterVerse's next installment's release date has moved up, leakers claim that a new Call of Duty crossover is on its way in Season 2. Just like the previous movie's collaboration with the FPS behemoth, plenty of content is expected to arrive in both games.

This article details everything you need to know regarding the potential crossover and its release date.

Godzilla x Kong crossover with Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 expected release date

The Godzilla x Kong crossover with Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is expected to be released on March 29. With Season 1 of Call of Duty ending in February, the said date will be during the Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone and MW3.

While Activision is yet to disclose anything regarding the crossover, given last year's massive success in Warzone Caldera, it's evident that the two titans are returning in Call of Duty.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Sledgehammer Games also teased the upcoming movie and hinted at the potential crossover. In an X comment by @PretigeIsKey, where the content creator asked the devs to bring back the infamous Godzilla finisher move 'Yeet' to Modern Warfare 3, Sledgehammer Games replied with an "eye" emoji. This has given fans hope that a crossover is imminent.

What to expect from the Godzilla x Kong crossover with Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

With both Titans from the Monsterverse pairing up this time in Godzilla x Kong The New Empire to fight a greater foe, fans are excited about what will be coming this March. Now, a possible Call of Duty crossover is on its way, and it won't be surprising if Activision goes big with the return of the giants in Warzone and, this time, in Modern Warfare 3.

Given both Titans played a crucial role the last time they appeared on the Warzone map, fans can expect the same. However, this time, they might not face each other.

Furthermore, there is a possibility of brand new Godzilla and Kong operator skins, the Titans theme's exclusive weapon blueprints, and cosmetic items to be featured in the game. Fans can also hope for a limited-time event where players take part and earn rewards.

That is all there is to know about the crossover right now. We will update you as soon as more information is available.