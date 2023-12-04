Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire new trailer announces release date

The official trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a sequel to Adam Wingard’s 2021 creature feature Godzilla vs Kong, is out. It confirms that the fifth installment of Legendary’s Monsterverse will hit screens on April 12, 2024. The nearly three-minute-long video is an action-packed affair and features glimpses of a battle of epic proportions.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer teases an unlikely alliance

The trailer begins with humans discussing the existence of possible threats in the depths of the Earth. The focus then shifts to Kong as he comes face to face with a young ape monster, who proves to be a menacing foe. He eventually teams up with Godzilla to protect the planet from a common enemy.

In a pulsating action sequence, the Titans charge toward an unseen rival, likely an older ape. Going by the trailer, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will explore Kong’s backstory and the mysteries of Skull Island. It will also likely give fans a closer look at Godzilla’s origins, even though the trailer focuses more on Kong than the King of the Monsters.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own."

It further reads:

"The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

The audience will likely to get a better idea of the plot closer to the release date.

The cast of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, like its prequel, is directed by Adam Wingard. The film is headlined by Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, who reprise their roles from the earlier film. They are joined by Dan Stevens, who previously collaborated with Wingard on the 2014 thriller The Guest. The cast also includes Alex Ferns, Fala Chen, and Rachel House.

The film's script is written by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater. Thomas Tull and John Jashni serve as the producers.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the fifth film of the Monsterverse after Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). The franchise also includes the anime series Skull Island and the Apple TV+ original Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

This is the 38th installment of the Godzilla saga, which began in Japan in 1954 with Ishirō Honda’s Godzilla. It is also the 13th installment of the King Kong saga, which began in 1933.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to open in theaters on April 12, 2024.