Why is Godzilla pink in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Explained

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's latest MonsterVerse feature film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, continues the saga after Godzilla vs. Kong, released in 2021. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire marks the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse series.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, fans witnessed the ultimate battle for dominance between the two top kaiju. However, the trailer of the new installment of the Godzilla series depicts The New Empire exploring Hollow Earth's secrets. It also introduces a new Titan threat, forcing Godzilla and Kong to unite. However, one sight that particularly captured fans' attention was the pink color of Godzilla.

Why is Godzilla's color pink in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

A still of Godzilla from the trailer (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Godzilla surprises fans with a new pink coloration, a significant change from his usual blue atomic aura. This transformation occurs after Godzilla enters a hibernation phase to heal following the events of Godzilla vs. Kong.

As per speculations and analysis, the color transformation indicates Godzilla's evolution. It could also suggest that during this hibernation, Godzilla powers up, possibly due to an evolutionary process or exposure to a unique form of radiation. As a result, it acquired the pink form.

From a merchandising perspective, introducing a pink Godzilla could be a strategic move to stimulate merchandise sales. By altering Godzilla's color, the franchise perhaps aims to renew interest in its merchandise, capitalizing on this new appearance's novelty.

Who is the villain in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a new villain emerges. This character is a "devilish, Kong-type" antagonist. Director Adam Wingard designed this villain to challenge both Godzilla and Kong. The character brings a unique threat, adding excitement to the story.

In addition, the film marks the return of Titanus Doug, a fan-favorite from Godzilla vs. Kong. Doug, a reptilian creature from Hollow Earth, gained popularity online. Wingard has acknowledged fans' attachment to Doug, bringing him back for more screen time.

In an interview with IGN, Adam Wingard shared his experience in filmmaking. He revealed how making a giant monster movie required unique skills. Wingard also talked about the film's animation. Much of the movie uses computer-generated imagery (CGI), which relies heavily on imagination.

The director of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire also revealed that the film includes long sequences of up to eight minutes. According to Adam, these scenes focused solely on the monsters. Moreover, they also allowed the monsters to tell their story visually, without words.

"The skills that it takes to create a giant monster movie are so specific that you have to learn them, and only at the end of production was I like, 'Oh wait, now I know...I had all these different ideas of what I would do next time and how I could improve upon it," Wingard said.

"So much of the film is entirely animated CG shots; so much of it is just pure imagination...We have some sequences going up to about eight minutes long, where it's just the monsters doing their thing, and so the movie really allows the monsters to tell their own narrative in a visual, nonverbal way," he added.

When does Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire come out?

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to release on April 24, 2024. Notably, the initial release date was March 15, 2024, but it was delayed, possibly due to the prevalent SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire promises to be a thrilling addition to the MonsterVerse series. The film introduces a new chapter where Godzilla and Kong unite against a novel Titan threat, exploring deeper into the mysteries of Hollow Earth.