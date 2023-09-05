Godzilla Minus One trailer breakdown: 3 things you missed

Godzilla Minus One is a highly awaited installment of the famous film series featuring the kaiju monster Godzilla. The upcoming film is set to feature some enthralling animation as it is presented by the original creators of the character, Toho Studios in Japan.

On November 3, 2022—also known as "Godzilla Day"—the 68th anniversary of the Godzilla franchise, Toho Studios revealed that a Godzilla film was in the works. The studio had announced the completion of photography and entry into post-production on the day. In addition to serving as the film's director, Takashi Yamazaki also served as its visual effects director.

The Godzilla Minus One sent waves across fans as it promises a completely new storyline departing from the 2016 Shin Godzilla which was a huge hit too. The trailer for the upcoming film has already generated quite the buzz as it promises impressive animation work. Toho Studios is releasing its 33rd Godzilla film after initially introducing the character to audiences across the world in 1954.

Godzilla Minus One - 3 Key Takeaways from the trailer

1) The new Godzilla film is set in a new timeline

From the first looks of the trailer, it can be said that the upcoming Godzilla film puts the gargantuan monster in a timeline that has not been explored in recent films featuring the character. The studio itself stated that the film is set in late 1940s Japan following the aftermath of the devastating World War 2.

The film trailer has a line which reads:

"From Zero to Minus"

It can be inferred that Godzilla Minus One might be going to the roots of the monster and how it originated. Set in a time period much before what recent Godzilla films have shown it can be expected that the upcoming film will occur in a brand-new continuity that is separate from other entries.

More detailed plot information surrounding Godzilla Minus One has not yet been made public, aside from the astute assumption that this frightening Godzilla was produced by nuclear radiation following the aftermath of the bombings in Japan.

2) Viewers can expect some top-notch animation

A still from the upcoming film. (image via IMDb)

The trailer which was released by Toho Studios, features some brilliant cinematography and even more eye-catching animation work. Toho Studios is already known for some of the most brilliant animation work for animes like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia among others.

It is only natural that they have done an amazing job on the upcoming film, following their rich legacy of animation work. With an IMAX release set for the film, it is expected to provide viewers with a guaranteed visual treat.

3) The film looks to be a commentary on the Post World War 2 horrors in Japan

Expand Tweet

The original Godzilla, which was released in 1954, followed Japanese authorities dealing with the sudden appearance of the monster in post-World War 2 Japan, as they feared another nuclear holocaust. Godzilla Minus One is supposedly set right after the aftermath of the nuclear bombing in Japan at the end of World War 2 and will likely show the origin of Godzilla.

The destruction and hopelessness the emergence of the monster causes is a commentary on the horrors faced by the Japanese after the bombing. As the name suggests, Japan goes from "zero to one" and the monster is a metaphorical take on the devastation that followed World War 2 in Japan.

Godzilla Minus One is going to be released across theaters in Japan on November 3, 2023, and will be released later in the U.S. around December 1, 2023.