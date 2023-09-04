Is Godzilla Minus One a sequel to Shin Godzilla? Chronology explained

The trailer for the highly anticipated action sci-fi film, Godzilla Minus One, was finally released today, September 4, 2023, and it has managed to take the world by storm. The film, written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, is a dark and scary new interpretation of the Godzilla story and is set to be released in theaters on December 1, 2023.

The story takes place in Japan in 2023, which is still recovering from the damage and destruction caused by World War II. The population is working to reconstruct their lives despite the nation's political and economic stability. However, it is during this time that Godzilla, a huge nuclear-powered creature, makes an appearance, leaving a path of devastation in its wake and forcing the people of Japan to fend for themselves.

The film focuses on a group of survivors as they struggle to survive the deadly creature. They must make tough decisions and endure unimaginable tragedies as they come to realize what it means to be human in the face of such horror.

While Godzilla Minus One's trailer has been much-awaited among audiences, it has also been subject to debate and speculation. Some fans have labeled the film a follow-up to the 2016 movie Shin Godzilla, while others think it's a stand-alone film that takes place in distinct continuity.

Godzilla Minus One is not a sequel to Shin Godzilla

Many have compared Godzilla Minus One to 2016's Shin Godzilla (Images via IMDb)

The upcoming film, Godzilla Minus One, will not be a sequel to the horror film Shin Godzilla. While the films may revolve around the same character, that is, Godzilla, an important fact that sets them apart is their chronology. Hideaki Anno's Shin Godzilla was set in the year 2016, whereas Godzilla Minus One is set after the events of World War II in 2023. Therefore, the events of the two films cannot occur in continuity.

This wouldn't be the first time that a story revolving around Godzilla is set in two entirely different settings. The original Godzilla film, made in 1954, has since served as inspiration for numerous other later movies on the character, set in both the past and present.

Additionally, the plots of the two films are entirely different and focus on a completely different perspective. While Godzilla Minus One focuses solely on how the survivors of Godzilla's attack try to stop the destruction caused by the creature, Shin Godzilla focuses on the Japanese government's efforts to stop the creature.

More about Godzilla Minus One's trailer

The trailer for the film is set in an ominous and chilling environment, alluding to the themes of war and devastation. It opens with a snippet of the country in ruins, affected by the events of the ongoing World War II. With no political and economic stability, the citizens are struggling to survive; however, their troubles are not over as they are forced to face the monstrous nuclear weapon, that is, Godzilla.

As Godzilla continues to wreak havoc, the trailer transitions to a montage of snippets showing people fleeing for their lives, buildings falling, and military troops being overpowered. The final image of the trailer shows Godzilla towering above the city, with a voiceover asking,

"Will the devastated people be able to survive...let alone fight back?"

The trailer is a potent and stirring image that leaves a lot to the viewer's imagination. It not only examines the themes of humanity but also sheds light on the dangers of technology.