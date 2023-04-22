3 popular Godzilla movies to watch as Godzilla vs. Kong sequel gets new title

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the most remarkable monster films for several reasons. The film introduced a monster verse like no other and became widely popular on social media as visuals from the film began being used as memes and symbols of pop culture. Ever since the release of the film in 2021, there has been a lot of anticipation for its sequel.

The second installment of the Godzilla vs. Kong story was introduced in a teaser for the film that also announced the new title, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The teaser implied that the narrative will be teaming up King Kong and Godzilla as they gear up to battle a third monster. The visuals and drama in the teaser suggest that the sequel could very well live up to the hype set by the first film.

The New Empire will be the 37th film from this franchise and the 13th King Kong outing, making it one of the many films that featured these monsters. Although the previous film featuring King Kong and the mutated lizard against each other became the most popular in recent times, there are other monster movies from the previous decades that were widely appreciated and loved.

Here is a list of the finest movies of the franchise to watch before The New Empire.

The top 3 Godzilla films to watch before Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

1) Godzilla (1998)

Godzilla 1998 (Image via IMDB)

Directed by Roland Emmerich, Godzilla (1998) isn't just one of the best films featuring the mutated lizard but is one of the finest monster films to have ever been made. It is also the very first movie from the franchise to be a complete Hollywood production.

The film is the 23rd in the franchise and is all the more special as it is said to have been dedicated to Tomoyuki Tanaka, the producer of several films from the franchise, who died in 1997, a year before the release of the Emmerich directorial.

In a way, it was the most typical monster film as it opened to largely negative reviews and still went on to become the third-highest grossing film of the year worldwide. It made for a wonderful theatrical experience despite the weak characterisation of many elements.

Massive commercial success caused the movie to become an important part of the franchise and also led to performances in the film being widely recognized at several award ceremonies. The film starred Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno, Maria Pitillo, Hank Azaria, and Kevin Dunn in vital roles.

The movie follows a set of heroes who must save New York City from the attack of a giant, angry mutated lizard wreaking havoc. Although the premise is simplistic, it is the visual effects and the larger-than-life approach that makes it what it is.

2) Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla 2014 (Image via IMDB)

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, and Bryan Cranston in lead roles, this 2014 film is the 30th film in the franchise and was one of the most iconic because it introduced the idea of a MonsterVerse to the fans of the franchise. It features a conflict between a giant lizard and two creatures called MUTOs, told through the eyes of a soldier trying to make it home.

Unlike the previous films, this one actually opened to fairly positive reviews and was widely appreciated. This could be because of the kind of genre-defining work that the franchise has done over the years, causing audiences to expect visual spectacle and thrills over emotionally impactful writing. Another reason was the performances by the actors, who have proven themselves to be brilliant artists.

The film was also technically sound owing to brilliant cinematography, a fitting background score, and an editing pattern that created a whole new narrative. The movie, irrespective of people's opinions on it, remains iconic in terms of how it established the MonsterVerse, an idea that led to the making of Godzilla vs. Kong, another one of the finer films in the franchise.

3) Godzilla (1954)

Godzilla 1954 (Image via IMDB)

The very first film that conceptualized the monster lizard and paved the path for the creation of stories based on it, would inevitably find its way into any list of monster films. Directed by Ishiro Honda, this film is still one of the most beloved monster films to have ever been made.

While it was initially only popular among the Japanese audience, it found its way into American pop culture after Hollywood productions began featuring the monster and adding to the franchise. The fact that it is in Japanese hindered it from becoming as commercially successful as the other names on the list, but there is no doubt about the fact that this is one of the finest films in the franchise.

Although a lot of critics regard the film as a shallow one with mere sensational value, its appeal across the globe and across cultures speaks for the kind of reach it created for itself. The movie starred Akira Takarada in the lead role.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is expected to be released in March 2024.

Poll : 0 votes