"A Craig-style Bond with a bit more charisma": Twitter reacts as Aaron Taylor-Johnson reportedly in talks to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has previously appeared in several action movies, could become the next James Bond, Puck News reported.

The James Bond franchise has been around since the early 1960s, with many actors portraying the role. The iconic role has previously been played by Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and most recently, Daniel Craig in No Time to Die, released in 2021.

Fans are excited about Aaron Taylor-Johnson reportedly getting cast as the iconic secret service agent, with one fan calling him "A Craig-style Bond with a bit more charisma."

Fans on Twitter are excited to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson isn't new to the action genre as he has appeared in movies like Tenet, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and most recently, Bullet Train, alongside Brad Pitt. Netizens are confident about this choice and claim that the young actor has the skills and looks to pull off a convincing James Bond.

Fans were pretty impressed with the actor's stunts in Bullet Train. Moreover, he is a good-looking, charismatic fellow with a great physique. Some people wanted Henry Cavill to be the next James Bond, but Aaron Taylor-Johnson isn't underwhelming. Another popular choice for the next 007 was Idris Elba.

One fan jokingly said that he wanted Brian Tyree Henry to star as Q in the next Bond movie, giving a callout to the duo from Bullet Train.

James Bond's role has traditionally been played by an English actor, and Taylor-Johnson definitely fits the bill. There have been 25 James Bond films, and the franchise has grossed well over $7 billion to date, making it the fifth-highest-grossing film series.

More about Aaron Taylor-Johnson

The Kick-Ass star was born in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England, to civil engineer Robert Johnson and Sarah, a housewife. His sister Gemma briefly appeared in a small role in his 2002 film Tom & Thomas. He was educated at Holmer Green Senior School and attended Jackie Palmer Stage School, where he studied drama, tap, jazz, acrobatics, and singing.

He began acting at the age of six. On stage, he appeared in a London production of Shakespeare's Macbeth, playing the son of Macduff alongside Rufus Sewell, who played Macbeth, in 1999. Taylor-Johnson began performing as a child and appeared in films such as Shanghai Knights, The Illusionist, Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging.

Taylor-Johnson won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor and was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Ray Marcus in Tom Ford's thriller Nocturnal Animals.

In 2009, Aaron, who was 18, began dating Sam Taylor-Wood, who was 42 at the time. They got married on June 21, 2012. Together, the couple has four daughters, two with each other and two from Sam's previous marriage.

Aaron was named one of the 50 best-dressed British men in 2015 by GQ.

