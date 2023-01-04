Aaron Taylor-Johnson reportedly in talks to play the next James Bond

Daniel Craig successfully led the James Bond franchise for five movies and 15 years. He started on a high with Casino Royale. Then Quantum of Solace took the franchise through a big sky fall off a cliff. Thankfully, Skyfall resurrected the franchise as it made over a billion dollars worldwide.

Spectre wasn’t the best of the franchise, but it had enough muscle and the trademark Bond class. Ten years as Bond took a lot out of him. He grew tired of it and did not think he could pull off another outing. He almost quit, but Bond Producers convinced him for the fifth installment of his solo franchise. And it’s really good that Craig returned for it and got a legendary exit.

This is the kind of conviction needed from the next Bond actor as well. It is possible that a Marvel actor could pick up the reigns. But who is it going to be?

Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson be the next James Bond?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Tenet (Image via Warner Bros. Discovery)

In December 2022, rumors began to surface that actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was being eyed to be the next James Bond. Now, according to Puck News, those rumors seem to be true as Aaron Taylor-Johnson is said to have met with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli. Sources have stated that his meeting with Broccoli about being the next 007 went well.

So, could he be the next James Bond? He has certainly impressed a lot of people in the industry. His performances have gone underrated throughout his career. He was the lead in two Kick-Ass movies. He has been MCU’s Quicksilver, played a supporting role in The Kingsman, was the lead in Godzilla, and truly raised the bar with his role in Tenet.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Bullet Train (Image via Sony)

2022 finally gave him the spotlight he deserves with Bullet Train. In fact, his work in Bullet Train is what impressed the Sony producers enough to cast him as Kraven the Hunter. While his work has been underappreciated so far, we’ve also noted that he hasn’t been able to sell tickets being a major lead in any film.

Kraven’s performance at the box office will prove whether he is a viable option for Bond. But one can’t deny the fact that he fits the bill to be James Bond. Being a 32-year-old Brit, he can play Bond for the next two decades. But there are quite a few other Marvel actors or Brits that the Bond producers could look at.

Other candidates for James Bond

Henry Cavill and Richard Madden as Superman and Ikaris, respectively (Image via DC and Marvel)

At the end of No Time to Die, we got the confirmation that James Bond will return. So, the replacement for Daniel Craig is coming soon. If it isn’t Aaron Taylor-Johnson, then actors like Richard Madden or Tom Hiddleston would be pretty good. Other options include Dan Stevens and Sam Heughan.

But with Henry Cavill being free from playing Superman and The Witcher, he should certainly be reconsidered for Bond. After all, he was the second choice when Daniel Craig became Bond. But since he is 39 years old and has already played at least three spy characters, he may not get to play James Bond. If not him, then the likes of Jamie Dornan and Tom Hopper could also be great options.

We should expect the next Bond actor to be picked sometime in 2023.

