Evan Peters to reportedly return as Quicksilver in Deadpool 3

Evan Peters, who portrayed Quicksilver in three of 20th Century Fox's X-Men films prior to their acquisition by Disney, is reportedly set to reprise his role in Deadpool 3, set in the MCU, which will be released on November 8, 2024.

Peters appeared as the silver-haired speedster in X-Men: Days of the Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and finally in Dark Phoenix (2019).

He later seemingly reprised the role in Marvel Studios' WandaVision (2021), until he was revealed to be an imposter, which Agatha Harkness dubbed "Fake Pietro" or "Fietro," and was in reality a Westview resident and actor named Ralph Bohner.

Is Evan Peters playing a variant or is he reprising his role from the Fox X-Men films?

Left: Evan Peters' Quicksilver in X-Men Apocalypse, Right: Evan Peters as Pietro Maximoff/Ralph Bohner in WandaVision (images via Marvel/20th Century Fox)

There is currently no concrete information on which Quicksilver Evan Peters would be portraying, whether a variant from the MCU or the same one from the pre-Disney X-Men films. Nonetheless, his reported inclusion in Deadpool 3 has sparked excitement among fans.

Putting him in Deadpool 3 would also go a long way from regaining the trust of the same fans who were overjoyed at the multiverse's introduction via Peters' Quicksilver, but were deceived and outraged by the fake-out reveal in WandaVision.

Other cast information about Deadpool 3

The plot details of Deadpool 3 are mostly unknown, but it is reported to be a multiversal adventure involving Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, the TVA (Time Variance Authority) and Owen Wilson's Mobius from Loki.

Hugh Jackman, in an interview with Empire Magazine, recently revealed more details on the plot of Deadpool 3, in particular the relationship between Wolverine and Deadpool:

"How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re opposites, hate each other,”

He added:

“I’m just talking from my perspective, [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot."

In a separate interview for The Jess Cagle Talk Show, Jackman revealed more plot details saying that an unknown device in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would play a key role in the film. Fans have speculated that this device could be the retro-magical device tech connected to the Loki series where the TVA play a large role.

Jackman said:

"All because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now we can go back because, you know, it’s science, so I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too."

Actress Leslie Uggams has also teased her inclusion in Deadpool 3 via Twitter, reprising her role of Blind Al from the Fox Deadpool films and joining the MCU.

In the Deadpool films, she is Deadpool's roommate who has an affinity for cocaine. The two met through an ad on Craigslist.

Lewis Tan has also confirmed his involvement in Deadpool 3 via Twitter, reprising his role of Shatterstar. He last appeared in Deadpool 2 where he was an alien from Mojoworld and one of Deadpool's recruits for X-Force, who was killed after crosswinds blew him onto a helicopter blade while he was parachuting.

Since Deadpool 3 reportedly involves time-travel in addition to a multiversal narrative. it could help explain how Shatterstar comes back to life.

Possible directions for Deadpool 3

If Evan Peters is portraying Quicksilver from the Fox films and is integrated into the MCU, it would no doubt help bring in new stories and opportunities to help explore the character. It would also be great if Wanda meets him and he could help her on her path to redemption following her evil turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

On the other hand, if Evan Peters' Quicksilver's inclusion in Deadpool 3 is tied to the version of the character from the Fox franchise, it would help fans understand how Logan (Wolverine) knew him in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

In Days of Future Past, Wolverine revealed that he knew of Quicksilver since 1973 and became acquainted with him by 2023, the year in which Days of Future Past takes place in the present timeline. The revelation confused fans as Quicksilver did not make any appearances in the early Fox X-Men films released during 2000 to 2006 which take place during the 2000s in the X-Men universe .

Perhaps Deadpool 3 will explain their acquaintance as it could serve as the first time Jackman's Wolverine and Evan Peters' Quicksilver meet. Due to the film reportedly having a multiversal narrative, it could definitely tie this film to the pre-Disney X-Men franchise.

