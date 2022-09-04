''Best thing ever'': Twitter excited to see Elizabeth Olsen in House of the Dragon season 2

Actress Elizabeth Olsen is reportedly in talks to join the second season of House of the Dragon. The news is yet to be officially announced, and details about the character she might be playing are still not known at this point. Fans on Twitter have been thrilled ever since the rumor started floating around on social media. One user said that Olsen joining the cast would be ''the best thing ever.''

Without further ado, keep reading to find out what fans had to say about Elizabeth Olsen's rumored role in House of the Dragon season 2.

Fans thrilled to see Elizabeth Olsen in House of the Dragon season 2

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast of House of the Dragon season 2. Many expressed unbridled excitement about Olsen being a part of the show. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

lea 🕊 @leaknielsen people are forgetting elizabeth olsen was originally in the running to be daenerys targaryen… cant wait for her in #Houseofthedragon people are forgetting elizabeth olsen was originally in the running to be daenerys targaryen… cant wait for her in #Houseofthedragon

Some users also speculated on the role that Olsen might be playing in the series.

S A F I Y A🧜🏽‍♀️ @Safiya_L_M #ElizabethOlsen I heard Elizabeth Olsen will be playing a “witchy role” in season 2.. it’s a little on the nose but she must have been cast as Alys Rivers.. calling it now #HouseoftheDragon I heard Elizabeth Olsen will be playing a “witchy role” in season 2.. it’s a little on the nose but she must have been cast as Alys Rivers.. calling it now #HouseoftheDragon #ElizabethOlsen

S A F I Y A🧜🏽‍♀️ @Safiya_L_M



She’s known as the “witch of Harrenhaal” hoping it’s #HouseoftheDragon Alys Rivers half brother Harwin Strong aka Breakbones (who has been cast) is the rumored father of Rhaenyra’s sons.. and Alys’ Dad is Lyonel Strong, master of laws to Viserys aka this dude:She’s known as the “witch of Harrenhaal” hoping it’s #ElizabethOlsen Alys Rivers half brother Harwin Strong aka Breakbones (who has been cast) is the rumored father of Rhaenyra’s sons.. and Alys’ Dad is Lyonel Strong, master of laws to Viserys aka this dude: She’s known as the “witch of Harrenhaal” hoping it’s #ElizabethOlsen #HouseoftheDragon https://t.co/VSeGoD46aU

Attia Elzarkawy ✌️🇵🇸 @AttiehElzarkawy

in House of the Dragon Season 2

Without Watching The firstly

Season or Even a Single

Episode of the 8 Seasons of Game of Thrones

@HouseofDragon @GameOfThrones

#ElizabethOlsen #HouseoftheDragon I'm happy Elizabeth Olsenin House of the Dragon Season 2Without Watching The firstlySeason or Even a SingleEpisode of the 8 Seasons of Game of Thrones I'm happy Elizabeth Olsen 🎉❤️in House of the Dragon Season 2 Without Watching The firstly Season or Even a Single Episode of the 8 Seasons of Game of Thrones@HouseofDragon @GameOfThrones #ElizabethOlsen #HouseoftheDragon https://t.co/pArfaTZUij

shay @shaystreamz If Elizabeth Olsen joins #HouseoftheDragon my mind will in fact explode If Elizabeth Olsen joins #HouseoftheDragon my mind will in fact explode

Overall, most fans on Twitter would like to see Elizabeth Olsen in House of the Dragon season 2, although they seem divided on who Olsen should be playing.

Earlier, it was announced that showrunner Miguel Saopchnik would quit the series after the first season. However, he reportedly mentioned that he'll continue to serve as an executive producer.

More details about House of the Dragon plot

House of the Dragon is set centuries before the events of Game of Thrones. The official synopsis of the show, as per HBO, reads:

''The reign of House Targaryen begins: House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is here. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.''

The first episode of the series introduces the setting and the characters, with not much focus on action. The second episode picks up the pace as tension rises in House Targaryen, with the King deciding to remarry.

Elizabeth Olsen's other works

Elizabeth Olsen recently starred in Sam Raimi's hit film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It focuses on American Chavez, who tries to protect a teenager with superpowers from Wanda Maximoff. Olsen's portrayal of Maximoff received widespread critical acclaim.

She also plays the role in Disney+'s popular superhero series, WandaVision, for which she received high praise from viewers and critics. Olsen's portrayal of the character has garnered her a massive fan following across the globe. Apart from that, she essayed the role of Wanda Maximoff in the highly successful Avengers movies.

Olsen played the role of Elle Brody in Gareth Edwards' hit film, Godzilla. Her other notable film and TV credits include I Saw the Light, Ingrid Goes West, Wind River, Sorry for Your Loss, and many more. Over the years, she's garnered a number of awards and nominations for her performances in various films and shows, including a Critics' Choice Super Award, Florida Film Critics Circle Award, MTV Movie & TV Awards, among many more.

You can watch House of the Dragon on HBO Max.

