House of the Dragon episode 2 review: The King decides to remarry (Spoilers)

The second episode of House of the Dragon is out, and things have started to get a lot more tense and complicated.

Although the episode doesn't have a lot of action, the tension is almost palpable as it focuses on the numerous concerns and conflicts that plague House Targaryen. It ends with the King naming his new queen.

The visual aspects of the episode are quite impressive and the pacing is perfect. Paddy Considine and Milly Alcock's performances define the episode's tone, with a brilliant supporting cast including Matt Smith, Emily Carey, and Steve Toussaint.

Without further ado, take a look at the review of House of the Dragon episode 2.

(Note: The article below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 2)

What happened in House of the Dragon episode two: recap and review

The second episode of House of the Dragon begins with Lord Corlys Velaryon furiously complaining to the King. Velaryon claims that the sinister Crabfeeder has stolen his ships and that he's lost a lot of his men.

The court offers him compensation but he dismisses it and says that he intends to "burn out" the Crabfeeder. This is something the King doesn't agree with as he says he doesn't want to go with the Free Cities.

Later, the King asks Rhaenyra to pick a replacement for the recently deceased member of the Guard. She seems unimpressed with the candidates lined up but eventually ends up choosing Ser Criston Cole. The decision does not please Oto Hightower, who requests her to reconsider but she's adamant.

Alicent has a conversation with the King about Rhaenyra and his complicated equation with his daughter. The two also discuss how their lives changed following the death of the Queen.

Subsequently, Alicent talks to Rhaenyra and discusses the possibility of her father remarrying. Alicent tells her that she must make the effort to mend her relationship with her father.

In one of the most pivotal scenes of the episode, Corlys and his wife meet with the King and propose a marriage. The couple would like the King to marry their 12-year-old daughter Laena.

The King seems hesitant and clearly mentions that he's never thought of remarrying. However, Corlys and Rhaenys suggest that he marry their daughter in order to strengthen the two houses. The King subsequently meets with Laena but doesn't seem quite comfortable with the idea of marrying her.

As the question around the King's marriage looms, Prince Daemon causes more tension in the house as he's occupied Dragonstone and has stolen a dragon's egg. It's revealed to be the same egg that he chose for Prince Baelon's cradle, which angers the King, who says that he'll go directly to Dragonstone to confront him. However, Otto asks him to hold back and says that it's better if he goes there and sorts the issue out.

As Otto and his men meet with Daemon, who arrives with his wife-to-be, Mysaria, tension rises as the two get into a heated argument. In the midst of it all, Rhaenyra makes a shocking entry, following which she talks to her uncle. She tells him that the only way for him to be restored as heir to the throne is to kill her, after which Daemon relents and returns the egg to her

Back at the house, Viserys reprimands Rhaenyra for showing up at Dragonstone, but she defends herself saying that she managed to bring back the egg without violence. Later, the King tells her that he's decided to remarry, a decision, she says that she understands.

Finally, the King officially announces that he's decided to remarry, but shocks everyone when he names Alicent Hightower as his wife-to-be and not Laena.

In the last scene of the episode, a furious Corlys goes to see Daemon and tells him that they should team up. He also mentions that Viserys' defensive approach towards the Crabfeeder is costing them.

Overall, episode 2 of House of the Dragon maintains the series' haunting tone and ensures that the focus remains on the characters. Despite the lack of action, it is replete with moments of raw tension that gradually escalate the plot.

Don't miss House of the Dragon episode 2 on HBO and HBO Max.

