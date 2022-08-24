Who is Steve Toussaint? Meet the actor who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon

Actor Steve Toussaint stars as Lord Corlys Velaryon in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. Corlys Velaryon is the head of House Velaryon and a revered seafarer. Toussaint, who essays the character of Velaryon, is a noted British actor who's starred in films like Shooting Dogs and Judge Dredd.

The widely anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is set centuries before the events of the iconic fantasy series and explores the brutal Targaryen civil war. The first episode premiered on August 21, 2022. Keep reading to find out more details about actor Steve Toussaint and his character in House of the Dragon.

Steve Toussaint has starred in a string of movies

Steve Toussaint was born in the UK on March 22, 1965, to Barbadian parents. He reportedly chose his last name from the revered leader of the Haitian Revolution, Toussaint Louverture. Toussaint's film and television career took off in the 90s with different roles in shows and movies like Judge Dredd, ID, and The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes, to name a few. Toussaint has starred in several other noted television shows and films post-2000s, like Shooting Dogs, Flight of Fury, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Line of Duty, and many more.

Steve Toussaint currently plays the pivotal role of Lord Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon. Known as an exceptional seafarer, Corlys Velaryon is the head of House Velaryon. He is married to Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. Velaryon is known to be highly shrewd and loyal and does not shy away from expressing honest and bold opinions. HBO's official character guide describes Velaryon as ''the leader of a formidable family with ancient roots.'' The description further states,

''The richest man in Westeros, his vast wealth includes the largest navy in the world, which puts him in a powerful position at court. He is Master of Driftmark, an island west of Dragonstone in Blackwater Bay, that is the seat of House Velaryon.''

House of the Dragon plot and more details about episode 1

One of the most anticipated shows of the year, House of the Dragon takes viewers way back to the events that preceded the Game of Thrones storyline. The plot points won't clash with GoT, and fans can expect the show to explore the backstories of several characters in George R. R. Martin's bizarrely beautiful fantasy world. A brief description of the show, as per HBO, states:

''The reign of House Targaryen begins: House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is here. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.''

The first episode of the show, titled The Heirs of the Dragon, which premiered on August 21, 2022, takes its time to establish the central plotline, the setting, and the various characters. The episode received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics, who raved about the show's nuanced writing, visuals, and performances.

Don't forget to catch House of the Dragon on HBO Max.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das