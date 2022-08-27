House of the Dragon: 5 things to know about Alicent Hightower

Alicent Hightower is one of Sir Otto Hightower's many children and was brought up in Red Keep among the members of the royal family.

Her introduction into the world of House of the Dragon comes through her interaction with another very popular character, Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Alicent is played by English actress Olivia Cooke who is widely known for her role in Sound of Metal.

House of The Dragon came out on August 21, 2022, and is currently streaming on HBO Max. The first season has 10 episodes and one episode is expected to be released weekly and Alicent Hightower has been an integral part of the first episode.

The show is a prequel to Game of Thrones and has been highly anticipated by the fans of the franchise.

Everything you need to know about Alicent Hightower

1) Alicent Hightower is of a noble lineage

Alicent and Otto Hightower (Image via IMDB)

Despite not being directly related to the Targaryen family that serves a central role in the show, Alicent Hightower still carries the grace and status of a noble. Alicent was mostly brought up among the aristocratic society and among royals, owing to the fact that Otto Hightower was the Hand of the King. Her father's association with the royal family was also probably the reason behind her political awareness.

Alicent displays courtly ettiquettes and grace, perhaps because of her habit of attending court from a very young age. When she becomes part of the Targaryen family by marriage, Alicent fits right in and begins posing competition to the Targaryen women too. She possesses great strategy and ideas when it comes to politics.

2) Alicent has many brothers

Anyone familiar with the Game of Thrones universe would find it obvious that Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, would have many children. Being from the strongest noble house in Westeros, Alicent had several siblings, all of whom were not even accounted for in the story.

The Dance of the Dragons, however, does feature Gwayne, one of her brothers in an important role. Gwayne is assigned the task of watching the Commander of the City Watch. Gwayne grows to become a loyal ally to his sister and is known to be Otto Hightower's youngest son although the other sons are not identified clearly.

3) Her marriage to Viserys was opposed by the King's Council

Ali Yassine @alistuta14 ..



#HouseoftheDragon

#HOTD Otto will manipulate Viserys , Daemon and Rhaenyra using his secret weapon Alicent to control the Targaryen's and the crown.. Otto will manipulate Viserys , Daemon and Rhaenyra using his secret weapon Alicent to control the Targaryen's and the crown 👑..#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD https://t.co/PSoFbpdBZe

Even with Viserys being one of the wisest and most beloved kings in the story, his marriage to Alicent Hightower is widely regarded as a mistake on his part. The Council strongly advises him against marrying Alicent while he sticks firm to his decision. This probably also contributed to Alicent Hightower's enmity with Rhaenyra, Viserys' daughter.

Given how significantly marriages influence lineage and the course of politics in the Seven Kingdoms, the King's marriage to Alicent was viewed as a result of disillusionment by many. This hostility was an important factor that led Alicent to become a fierce and stubborn royal member who did everything she could to keep power in the vicinity of herself and her children.

4) She was part of the reason for the rumours about Rhaenyra's children

Alicent and Rhaenyra (Image via Forbes)

Although it looks like a great friendship at the very beginning, the relationship between Rhaenyra and Alicent soon turns hostile. The two begin competing for power and Rhaenyra develops resentment following Alicent's marriage to her father. The hostility between the two lasts quite long and is the source of a lot of drama in the show.

In an attempt to mobilize the opposition against Rhaenyra's occupation of the throne, Alicent becomes a central factor who spreads rumors about the former. She claims that Rhaenyra's first sons weren't born from her marriage which leads to Rhaenyra's image being tarnished to an extent.

As two of the strongest women in Westeros at the time, Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower continue planning against each other for power.

5) She hails from one of the powerful houses in Westeros

Alicent Hightower (Image via Divergente)

Oldtown was very steadily controlled by the Hightowers and was also the center of some of the most important assets in the Seven Kingdoms. This made the Hightowers influential across the whole of the Seven Kingdoms. Further, this involvement with royalty didn't just make Alicent noble by blood, but politically clever too.

Alicent Hightower began visiting the court with her father at a very young age and developed some very useful skills and contacts. Her behavior, and the way she carries herself too, expresses how well-versed she is in the ways of the royals. The power she inherits from her house allows her to play a major decision-making role in who inherits the Iron Throne and who controls the most power.

Alicent Hightower has proved to be a central character in the show so far despite only being related to the main plot by marriage. She too, along with Rhaenyra, seems stubborn about her political standing and desire for legacy.

The second episode of House of the Dragon will be released on HBO Max on August 28, 2022, followed by the third episode on September 4, 2022.

