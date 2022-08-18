HBO's House of the Dragon: Who is Olivia Cooke and where have you seen her before?

Olivia Cooke is confirmed as one of the lead roles in the HBO spin-off series House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel, which will bring viewers the story of the Targaryens, is set to drop on the HBO Max streaming platform this August.

From Paddy Considine to Matt Smith, several acclaimed faces have been cast in House of the Dragon. The series is directed by Miguel Sapochnik and RJ Condal and is based on George RR Martin's 2018 book Fire and Blood. House of the Dragon is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Who is Olivia Cooke, and what role does she play in House of the Dragon?

Olivia Cooke is a British actress who made her on-screen debut with the BBC mini-series Blackout in 2012, where she played the daughter of Christopher Eccleston's character. After that, she was cast in The Secret of Crickley Hall as a young teacher at an orphanage.

Olivia Cooke's memorable performance in Bates Motel as Emma Decody opposite Freddie Highmore is undoubtedly one of the actress' best performances. She has also starred in the Sundance film Me and Earl and the Dying Girl as a leukemia patient, Rachel. Following this, Cooke was cast in the leading role in the thriller film Thoroughbreds, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Anton Yelchin, where she played her own version of a psychopath.

In 2018 Olivia Cooke was seen starring as Art3mis in one of Steven Spielberg's science fiction adventure Ready Player One. Later that year, Cooke was seen in Life Itself, where she appeared alongside Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, and Samuel L. Jackson. However, her most memorable role was in the ITV production Vanity Fair where she played the lead character Becky Sharp.

Most recently, Olivia Cooke was cast in the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses as MI5 agent Sidonie "Sid" Baker. Next, she will play Queen Hightower in the HBO series House of the Dragon.

Alicent Hightower is the daughter of the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower. She is also the second wife of King Viserys and is fighting for her son Aegon's claim to the throne in Dance of Dragons. She is recognized as one of the most beautiful women in the Seven Kingdoms and well versed in the language of politics. With her beauty, poise, and elegance, not to mention her intelligence and knowledge of politics, Alicent Hightower is often compared to Cersei Lannister. from Game of Thrones.

What is House of the Dragon all about?

Fans of the much-acclaimed Game of Thrones have waited their fair share of time for the prequel spin-off House of the Dragon to release. Now that the release date is almost upon us, we do not have to wait long to see the politics of the house of Targaryen play out on screen on August 21, 2022.

House of the Dragon follows the internal politics and the ravaging civil war that came down upon the Targaryens. With the death of Viserys, war breaks out to decide who will take the throne next and rule the Seven Kingdoms.

Don't miss Olivia Cooke in the HBO series House of the Dragon coming soon this August.

