Who is Rhys Ifans? Meet the actor who plays Ser Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon

Actor Rhys Ifans plays the role of Ser Otto Hightower in HBO's House of the Dragon. Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, is Prince Daemon Targaryen's arch-rival and has a significant role in the series. Ifans, who plays the fascinating character, is a noted Welsh actor who has appeared in several popular films like Notting Hill and The Amazing Spider-Man.

House of the Dragon premiered on August 21, 2022, to mostly rave reviews from critics and viewers. The second episode is all set to air on August 28, 2022. Read on to find out more details about actor Rhys Ifans and his role in House of the Dragon.

Rhys Ifans has starred in a string of iconic movies

Rhys Ifans was born on July 22, 1967, in Haverfordwest, Wales, to Beti-Wyn and Eurwyn Evans. His parents were school teachers. Ifans spent most of his childhood in Pembrokeshire in Wales. Early in his life, Ifans was interested in acting and reportedly took acting lessons at Theatr Clwyd. He later graduated from London's Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Rhys Ifans worked in theater early in his career. Before venturing into films, he dabbled in television, appearing in the comedy series Spatz, Trial & Retribution, and Screen Two. He rose to fame by portraying the role of Spike in the Julia Roberts-Hugh Grant starrer Notting Hill, widely regarded as one of the most iconic romcoms of all time. Over the years, he's starred in numerous popular flicks like The Amazing Spider-Man, Hannibal Rising, and The Phantom of the Open, to name a few.

Rhys Ifans' role in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, as Ser Otto Hightower is complex. Following the death of Baelon Targaryen, Hightower served as Hand of the King. Hightower's daughter Alicent is another complicated character expected to be one of the show's primary villains. One of the most exciting aspects of the storyline is Hightower's intense rivalry with Prince Daemon Targaryen. Viewers can expect Ifans to deliver a powerful performance in House of the Dragon.

More details about HBO's House of the Dragon

The story of House of the Dragon is set centuries before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the bloody Targaryen civil war. Here's the show's official synopsis, as per HBO:

''The reign of House Targaryen begins: House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is here. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.''

The first episode of the highly-anticipated show, titled The Heirs of the Dragon, premiered on August 21, 2022 and viewers praised the show's visual aspects, writing, and performances by the actors. The main cast includes Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, and Emily Carey, among many others.

You can watch House of the Dragon on HBO Max.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das