7 Australian horror films to watch ahead of Talk to Me

Talk to Me is an upcoming Australian supernatural horror thriller produced by Umbrella Entertainment. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters across the U.S. on July 28, 2023, i.e., two days from now.

The film is directed by the twin Philippou brothers, Danny and Michael, with a screenplay Danny co-wrote with Bill Hinzman. The film was developed from a story conceptualized by Daley Pearson.

Talk to Me is the highly anticipated feature debut of the Philippou twins, who gained recognition through their popular YouTube channel, RackaRacka. Known for their thrilling horror comedy shorts, the twins have now ventured into the world of full-length films.

The movie's cast features Sophie Wilde in the lead role alongside Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Ari McCarthy, Hamish Phillips and others in supporting roles.

The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it garnered high praise from critics. The film even sparked a bidding war for distribution rights in the US, ultimately won by A24.

The film is set to release in Australia on July 27, 2023, a day before the U.S. release date. The official synopsis for the film as available on Umbrella Entertainment's website reads as follows:

"Talk to Me is an ingenious supernatural horror about lonely teenager Mia who gets hooked on the thrills of conjuring spirits through a ceramic hand. But when she is confronted by a soul claiming to be her dead mother, she unleashes a plague of supernatural forces, and struggles to decide who she can trust: the living or the dead."

With the upcoming release of Talk to Me in theaters this weekend, horror enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the spine-chilling experience that will surely leave them terrified. If you're looking to experience some horror before the film arrives, we have just the list for you.

In this article, we have compiled a list of our top picks of Australian horror films that you can watch before the release of Talk to Me.

The Babadook, Relic and 5 other Australian horror films to watch before Talk to Me releases in theatres

1) The Babadook

The Babadook (Image via Umbrella Entertainment)

The Babadook is an Australian psychological horror film from the house of Umbrella Entertainment. Jennifer Kent directed and wrote the script for the film in her feature directorial debut, basing it on her own 2005 short film, Monster. The film premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival before getting a limited theatrical release in Australia.

Its cast featured Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Daniel Henshall, Hayley McElhinney, and others in pivotal roles. The film received international critical acclaim for its theme, plotline, Kent's direction and performance of the cast, going on to win multiple accolades for the same.

The official synopsis for the film, on Umbrella Entertainment's website, reads as follows:

"Where there is imagination, there is darkness and from within that darkness lurks a being of unfathomable terror... close to home. Amelia is a single mother plagued by the violent death of her husband. When a disturbing storybook called 'The Babadook' turns up at her house she is forced to battle with her son's deep seated fear of a monster. Soon she discovers a sinister presence all around her..."

2) The Loved Ones

The Loved Ones (Image via Madman Films)

The Loved Ones is a crime horror offering from the house of Madman Films. The film originally premiered at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival and made its round in multiple other festivals, before getting a theatrical release in Australia in November 2010.

The film starred Xavier Samuel, Robin McLeavy, John Brumpton, Richard Wilson, Victoria Thaine, Jessica McNamee and others in pivotal roles. The film received critical acclaim for its originality, Byrne's direction, and the dark plot twists. It even earned a spot on Rotten Tomatoes' Top 100 Horror Movies list.

The official synopsis for the film, as available on Madman Film's website, reads as follows:

"In order to avoid a ghostly figure in the road, high-school senior Brent Mitchell wraps his car around a tree, killing his father. Constantly confronted by his mother’s emotional collapse after the accident, Brent escapes into a marijuana-fuelled world of loud metal music to block the pain and guilt."

It adds:

"Dejected and out of sorts, he has a shot at happiness with his girlfriend Holly, a grounded, caring girl with drop-dead good looks – a dream date for the high-school prom. But his plans are thwarted by a disturbing series of events that take place under a mirrored disco ball, involving pink satin, glitter, syringes, nails, power drills and a secret admirer. Brent has become the prom king at a macabre, sadistic event where he is the entertainment."

3) Lake Mungo

Lake Mungo (Image via Darclight Films)

Lake Mungo is a psychological horror mockumentary film from the house of Darclight Films. Written and directed by Joel Anderson, the film made its debut at the 2008 Sydney Film Festival before getting a limited theatrical release across Australia in mid-2009.

The films starred Rosie Traynor, David Pledger, Martin Sharpe, Talia Zucker, Tania Lentini, Cameron Strachan and others in pivotal roles. The film was lauded by critics for its original soundtrack, fusion of the themes explored and its slow yet gradual build-up.

The synopsis for the film, as available on LetterBoxd, reads as follows:

"After 16-year-old Alice Palmer drowns in a local dam, her family experiences a series of strange, inexplicable events centred in and around their home. Unsettled, the Palmers seek the help of psychic and parapsychologist, who discovers that Alice led a secret, double life. At Lake Mungo, Alice’s secret past emerges."

4) Relic

Relic (Image via Stan)

Relic is a psychological horror drama original from the house of Stan, an Australian OTT platform. The film premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before getting a limited US theatrical release and a consecutive streaming release in Australia in July 2020.

The film stars Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin, Bella Heathcote, Chris Bunton, Steve Rodgers and others in pivotal roles. It received widespread praise for its original treatment of the story.

The official synopsis for the film on Stan reads as follows:

"When Edna, an elderly woman with dementia, inexplicably vanishes from her home, her daughter Kay and grand-daughter Sam arrive to look for her. But when she returns as mysteriously as she disappeared, they discover a presence haunting the house."

5) Rogue

Rogue (Image via Roadshow Entertainment)

Rogue is an independent killer-croc action horror film distributed by Roadshow Entertainment in Australia. Written and directed by Greg McLean, the film is inspired by the true story of a giant male saltwater crocodile in 1970s Australia called Sweetheart.

The film starred Michael Vartan, Radha Mitchell and Sam Worthington in pivotal roles alongside Caroline Brazier, Stephen Curry, Celia Ireland, Mia Wasikowska and others in supporting roles. The film was released in 2007 to widespread critical acclaim but unfortunately tanked at the box office.

Rogue revolves around a tour boat and its passengers in the Australian outback who get attacked by a massive crocodile. The film follows American travel journalist Pete McKell as he goes on a river cruise in Kakadu National Park with a bunch of other tourists and a guide.

However, their cruise turns into a nightmare when they are targeted by a huge and hungry crocodile.

6) Cargo

Cargo (Image via Netflix)

Cargo is a post-apocalyptic zombie horror drama original from the house of Netflix.

The film is directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke with a screenplay written by Ramke, basing it on their 2013 short film of the same name. Cargo premiered at the 2017 Adelaide Film Festival before getting a theatrical release in Australia and a consecutive streaming release worldwide.

The film stars Martin Freeman, Simone Landers, Anthony Hayes, Susie Porter, Caren Pistorius and others in pivotal roles. It received widespread critical acclaim for its unique approach to the genre and Freeman's performance.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"...this is the story of a man and his infant daughter who are stranded in the middle of a zombie apocalypse in rural Australia. And when he becomes infected, the countdown begins for him to find her protection before he changes forever."

7) Wolf Creek

Wolf Creek (Image via Darclight Films)

Wolf Creek is an Australian horror thriller offering from the house of Darclight Films. The film is written and directed by Greg McLean, who apparently based it on the murders by Ivan Milat and Bradley Murdoch. The film made its debut at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival before getting a theatrical release in most of Australia towards the end of the year.

The film starred John Jarratt, Nathan Phillips, Cassandra Magrath and Kestie Morassi in pivotal roles. The violence and gore that the film depicted received mixed feedback with some people criticizing it while others found it brave.

The synopsis for the film on Letterboxd reads as follows:

"Stranded backpackers in remote Australia fall prey to a murderous bushman, who offers to fix their car, then takes them captive."

Talk to Me arrives in theaters on July 28.