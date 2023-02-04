Batista’s psychological Horror film hits theaters today

Batista's new psychological horror movie, Knock at The Cabin, hits theaters today.

Starting out as a professional wrestler, Dave Bautista made a successful transition to acting, captivating audiences with his commanding presence and range. He has starred in several critically acclaimed films, including Guardians of the Galaxy and Blade Runner 2049, where his performances earned him accolades from both fans and critics alike.

Knock at the Cabin is one of the most highly anticipated 2023 American psychological horror films directed by M. Night Shyamalan, known for his thrilling and thought-provoking storytelling. The film is based on the 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay, which has earned critical acclaim and earned the author his second Bram Stoker award.

The plot revolves around a family who, while on vacation, are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that they make a choice to avert the apocalypse. The family must decide whether to save their own family or humanity as a whole.

The film features an all-star cast, including Tony Award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff and Dave Bautista, who plays the role of Leonard, a burly and potentially menacing man. Rounding out the cast are Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Kristen Cui.

Knock at the Cabin promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, with a plot that will have audiences on the edge of their seats and a cast that will bring depth and nuance to their roles. The wait for the movie's release is finally over, as the film hits theaters today.

Check out the trailer for the movie:

Batista is trying to be present for a WWE Hall of Fame induction

Batista has had a stellar WWE career that is worthy of being in the Hall of Fame. He is a multi-time world champion and was one of the best in-ring performers of his era.

Although he has vowed never to set foot in the ring, he mentioned to Liam Crowley of ComicBook.Com that he is trying to return for a Hall of Fame Induction.

"I hope so, but I can't say for sure," Bautista said. "I can say that I'm trying. I am trying." [H/T - ComicBook.com]

Batista's contributions to the world of professional wrestling have certainly earned him the right to be in the esteemed ceremony. However, only time will tell when Triple H will allow him to be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame.

