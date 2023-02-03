Dave Bautista provides an update regarding WWE Hall of Fame induction ahead of WrestleMania 39

Dave Bautista left the world of professional wrestling several years ago when he faced and lost to his mentor Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Recently, Dave was seen promoting his upcoming movie during which he provided an update regarding his WWE Hall of Fame induction ahead of WrestleMania 39.

In 2005, Dave Bautista (aka Batista) became one of the biggest stars in the company when he defeated Triple H to win his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21. The Animal ended his career in a similar fashion by losing to his mentor at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Animal has often expressed his love and gratitude towards professional wrestling and vowed to never step foot inside the ring for another match. Speaking to Liam Crowley of ComicBook, the former WWE World Champion provided an update regarding his Hall of Fame induction:

"I hope so, but I can't say for sure," Bautista said. "I can say that I'm trying. I am trying." [H/T - ComicBook]

WWE @WWE 2-time WWE Champion

4-time World Heavyweight Champion

2-time

🤝 4-time Tag Team Champion



Today, we shine the birthday spotlight on the legendary 2-time WWE Champion4-time World Heavyweight Champion2-time #RoyalRumble winner🤝 4-time Tag Team ChampionToday, we shine the birthday spotlight on the legendary @DaveBautista 🏆 2-time WWE Champion🌎 4-time World Heavyweight Champion💪 2-time #RoyalRumble winner🤝 4-time Tag Team ChampionToday, we shine the birthday spotlight on the legendary @DaveBautista! https://t.co/oKXx63zt5Y

Initially, Dave was supposed to headline the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. However, those plans were canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Dave Bautista praised Triple H and his reign as Creative Head of WWE

Dave Bautista and Triple H have developed a special bond over the years as Hunter gave Batista one of the biggest wins of his career at WrestleMania 21. Over the years, the two have stayed friends outside of the company.

In 2010, Batista left the company to pursue a career as an actor. Later, Dave became one of the biggest faces in the world of cinema and showcased his acting skills in numerous films and shows.

Recently, Dave Bautista was seen promoting his new film Knock at the Cabin. During the same interview with Comic Book, the former WWE World Champion praised his former mentor and current Chief Content Officer Triple H. Check it out:

"I think this is the best thing for the company. It really is. It's a persona thing with me because I know Triple H. I now how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as the business goes, he's the smartest guy I've ever met in my life. He made me who I was. He was responsible for my career. I've never been ashamed to say that."

It will be interesting to see if Hunter inducts The Animal into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Do you want to see Batista in the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comment section below.

