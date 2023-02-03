"I think this is the best thing" - former WWE Champion discusses Triple H taking control of the company

The future of WWE is in great hands, according to a former champion.

Although Vince McMahon has returned to the Board of Directors, Triple H remains in control of creative as Chief Content Officer. The future is uncertain with a potential sale of the company on the horizon; however, former WWE Champion and Hollywood star Dave Bautista believes that Triple H is the right man to steer the ship.

While speaking to ComicBook, Dave Bautista was asked about how he believes Triple H is doing in his role as Chief Content Officer. Bautista is happy with the move and was very complimentary of his friend.

"I think this is the best thing for the company. It really is. It's a persona thing with me because I know Triple H. I now how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as the business goes, he's the smartest guy I've ever met in my life. He made me who I was. He was responsible for my career. I've never been ashamed to say that."

Bautista also gave a glowing review and praised Triple H's passion for the wrestling business as a whole.

"I think that he is so dedicated to this product and just wants the best for it. I think he's absolutely the right person. I've never met anyone else who thinks the way he does, as far as wrestling goes." h/t WrestlingNews.co

Bautista has not been a part of the WWE team since losing at WrestleMania 35 to Triple H in a No Holds Barred match.

What has "The Animal" done since leaving WWE?

Dave Bautista has been making a name for himself since leaving the wrestling business as he has made the jump to acting. He broke out with the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, but is saying goodbye to the character in the upcoming installment of the franchise.

His newest film is M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin, which will be released on Friday. Bautista stars in the movie and currently has eight other upcoming credits, according to his IMDB page.

What do you think of Batista's comments about Triple H running WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes