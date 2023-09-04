How tall is Kaiju? Godzilla Minus one height explored

Godzilla Minus One is all set to take the world by storm when it brings the iconic monster back to the limelight. The Japanese Kaiju film is set to premiere on November 1, 2023. This film will cover post-war Japan's invasion by the fabled monster, who will appear in a very different form from his previous popular films. While the monster appeared in Godzilla: The Planet Eater in the upcoming film, the most notable difference is the size of the monster.

The recent trailer of the film gave the first glimpse at the brutal world of Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus One which broke some stereotypes in the franchise. Additionally, the trailer also introduced the titular monster and its build.

Though not explicitly confirmed, the trailer seems to give a hint at the height of Godzilla in Godzilla Minus One. According to some analysis by fans and a visual representation compared to the city, this version of the monster stands at around 55-60 meters or 180-195 feet. This puts it in line with the millennium versions of the monster.

What is Godzilla Minus One height compared to the other versions?

Over the years, there have been many versions of the iconic monster, with the heights and sizes also ranging significantly. The new Godzilla from the upcoming film is almost the same height as the millennium versions, which were about 55-60 meters tall. It is also taller than the original 1954 Godzilla, which stood at about 45-50 meters.

However, compared to some recent versions of the monster, this kaiju is much shorter. The MonsterVerse Godzilla from Godzilla vs. Kong and Shin Godzilla, both stand at a towering height of nearly 200 meters.

A size difference is also required here as the buildings in post-war Japan were much shorter than they are now, making it easier for a 60-meter Godzilla to tower over them. Over the years, the size of the monster has increased because of the growing skyline of the cities.

As noted by MindQ on YouTube, the new design of the monster also features bumpy and rough skin texture with prominent osteoderms and scales resembling barnacles. This is a nod to the Heisei design of the character.

More about Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise and the fifth film in the franchise's Reiwa era. It is directed, written, and visual effect-coordinated by Takashi Yamazaki.

Coming from Toho Co., Ltd., it will become the 33rd Godzilla film from the studio. It will deal with the emergence of the monster right after the Second World War, which left Japan in a devastated condition.

The brief official synopsis for the film, as revealed by Toho, reads:

"After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state."

The film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, and Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima. It also has Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, and Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, among others.

Godzilla Minus One is slated to premiere at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival on November 1, 2023. Meanwhile, its international premiere is set for December 1, 2023.