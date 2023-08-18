Apple TV+ announces Godzilla spinoff Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 

Apple TV+ is here to offer a fresh perspective to the Godzilla lore with its upcoming television series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The show weaves together elements of the fantasy genre and suspense to explore the realm of supernatural creatures on the small screen.

Besides setting a title for its release, Apple TV+ has also dropped a few photos for its official first look. The synopsis of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on IMDb gives us a general idea of what the series holds for us in store.

"Set after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans, revealing that monsters are real, follows one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to Monarch."

Apple TV+'s upcoming sci-fi series is based on the fictional monster Godzilla that first appeared in the 1954 film.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters brings magic and mystery alive on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has decided to venture into the realm of science, fiction, and fantasy by bringing Godzilla back to life on screens. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was first announced for an OTT development in January 2022 but received its title for release only recently, as reported by Variety.

The cast of the upcoming series will feature Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski in various roles that have not been disclosed yet.

However, the plot of the ten-episode instalment will depict the story of two siblings - Cate and May played by Anna Sawai and Kiersey Clemons.

They set off on a path of discovery of connections between their family and Monarch, a secret organization or a Japanese-American task force formed in 1946 by US President Harry S. Truman.

Looking for answers to their questions, the siblings end up finding the military officer Lee Shaw - a role played by Wyatt Russell in the 1950s setting while his father, Kurt Russell, plays the present-day Shaw.

The story takes place across three generations of the kaiju classic as it spins into a saga exploring more of Monarch and its association with the tragedy over San Francisco.

The first two episodes will be directed by Matt Shakman from the fame of Psych, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Game of Thrones, The Boys and WandaVision as he was onboarded to the project on May 2022.

The rest of the episodes have been written by Andrew Colville, Milla Bell-Hart, Amanda Overton, Karl Taro Greenfeld, Mariko Tamaki, Al Letson, Matt Fraction, and Chris Black in the respective order.

The developers, along with Shakman, will be executive-producing the series with Andy Goddard, Andrew Colville, Brad Van Arragon, plus Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures.

More on Legacy of Monsters

The Apple TV+ production will be a continuation of the pre-existing Godzilla lore and intends to create a monsterverse out of the films and comics so far.

The series will be set in the same universe as Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and the sequel that is in its development phase, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be developed for the screen by Chris Black from the fame of Severance and Mad Men besides the Eisner Award-winning comic book writer Matt Fraction, who helmed Hawkeye.