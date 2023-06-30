Explained: Why is The Boys season 4 release delayed?

Fans of the hit Prime Video series, The Boys, will have to exercise a little more patience before diving into the highly anticipated fourth season. The reason behind the delay lies in the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which has impacted numerous film and television projects.

Show creator and mastermind behind the show, Eric Kripke, took to social media to shed light on why the release of season 4 is being affected, even though principal photography has already wrapped up.

In a recent Twitter exchange with a fan, Kripke clarified that the final release date of season 4 is contingent on the resolution of the strike between studios and writers. Although filming has concluded, there is still a crucial aspect of post-production that requires attention – the writing and re-recording of dialogue. Kripke acknowledged that despite the completion of filming, certain lines need to be written and recorded during the post-production phase to enhance the story and clarify plot points.

What does the WGA strike mean for The Boys season 4?

The impact of the strike on The Boys season 4 has left viewers curious about the future of the series. Initially, no official release date had been announced, but speculations pointed toward an early 2024 premiere, considering the completion of filming in April 2023. However, with the strike causing uncertainties and disrupting the writing process, it is difficult to gauge how much further the release date might be pushed back.

While waiting for season 4, fans can take solace in the possibility of immersing themselves in the corrupt Supes world through the franchise's latest spinoff series, Gen V. Unlike the main series, Gen V may have managed to avoid similar delays as it wrapped up its own filming in September 2022. With a potential fall 2023 release hinted at in a previous poster, audiences might only have to wait a few more months to delve back into the debaucherous realm of the show.

As the WGA strike continues, it draws attention not only to season 4 but also to the larger fight for fair compensation and rights for screenwriters in Hollywood. The impact of the strike on highly anticipated releases like The Boys serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by writers in the industry.

The Boys season 4 story and cast details

The show takes place in a world where superheroes exist but are far from the typical do-gooders. Vought International presents their heroes, known as The Seven, as symbols of hope, while a group called The Boys keeps a close eye on them, aiming to expose their corruption.

Led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), the team includes members like Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), M.M. (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and Kimiko Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara). The series features an array of superheroes portrayed by actors Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, and Jensen Ackles.

It is worth mentioning that Jeffrey Dean Morgan, known for his role in Supernatural, will also join The Boys cast, reuniting with creator Eric Kripke. Though his character remains undisclosed, his involvement has been in the works for quite some time. The delay in The Boys season 4 release serves as a stark reminder of the impact of the ongoing WGA strike on the television industry.

The show continues to challenge expectations, presenting multidimensional characters who defy simple categorization as heroes or villains. The returning cast, including Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and others, ensures that viewers will be treated to exceptional performances that have made the show a fan-favorite.

While the strike may have caused setbacks for The Boys, the future of the series remains promising. As negotiations between writers and studios progress, fans can hold on to the anticipation of an electrifying fourth season that will delve deeper into the twisted narrative and complex personalities that have captivated audiences since the show's inception.

Poll : 0 votes