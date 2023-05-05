Amazon's hit superhero series The Boys has captured the attention of fans worldwide. It has now spawned a new spinoff called Gen V. The Boys' subversive take on the superhero genre has become a fan-favorite, and its third season's debut saw it become the third most-watched streaming series in the US. In 2020, Amazon announced that it was fast-tracking the development of a spinoff series, hoping to capitalize on The Boys' success.

Gen V is the second spinoff of The Boys after the animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which premiered in March 2022. It is based on the fourth volume of the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The comic book's storyline revolves around the G-Men, a group of college-aged Supes who live in the G-Mansion, similar to Charles Xavier's X-Mansion. Gen V will feature some of the characters from this storyline, including Marie Moreau, Emma Shaw, and Golden Boy.

What is Gen V about?

Despite the younger age range of the characters, Gen V is not targeting a younger audience. The show is expected to be as violent and satirical as its predecessor. No significant story details have been released, but the show will connect to both The Boys and The Boys Presents: Diabolical. It will follow the lives of the college-aged Supes as they compete against each other in Hunger Games-like tests.

The trailer shows young adults being dragged off by soldiers and shoveling piles of gore, which may be the result of these tests. Although the voiceover in the trailer refers to the institution as a "safe space," the carnage that follows paints it as anything but.

The trailer also contains several easter eggs for fans, including hints that the series takes place alongside The Boys' events. Although merely a few lines or plot points are revealed, the amount of blood each character is covered in suggests that Gen V will be as messy as its predecessor.

Several abilities are displayed, including telekinesis, a red tentacle, energy blasts, and shrinking. Vought Industries has clearly been working on developing new powers.

Who's in the Gen V show?

Gen V promises to have a much younger cast overall, with actors such as Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maddie Phillips, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi playing named characters.

Other newcomers whose characters have not been revealed yet include Jason Ritter, Alexander Calvert, Derek Luh, London Thor, Chance Perdomo, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, and Clancy Brown.

The returning characters from The Boys will have a part to play in the young supes' development and could be a way to bridge the two series. The recent trailer revealed that characters A-Train, Ashley, and Adam will make an appearance.

Additionally, Chase Crawford's character, The Deep, appears briefly in the trailer as a puppet, but it's possible Crawford will appear either in person or just voice the puppet.

Although the series' shooting has wrapped up, there have barely been any updates since then. The Boys star Jensen Ackles recently teased that his character Soldier Boy will briefly appear in the first season, although it is unlikely that he will play a significant role in the plot.

When will Gen V release?

In a recent update on its release, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke shared on Twitter that the spinoff series is expected to launch on Prime Video in Fall 2023. This announcement aligns with the previous teaser from the show's official Twitter account that it would be released between January 1 and December 31 this year.

