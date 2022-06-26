"Best villain on television": The Boys fans rave about Antony Starr's Homelander after unforgettable episode 6

The Boys fans had an absolute blast this weekend as the highly anticipated Herogasm episode premiered on Friday. The controversial episode follows the titular gang infiltrating what seems like a superhero party but turns out to be an orgy. The highlight of the episode was Antony Starr's sensational performance as Homelander. Many fans proclaimed that Homelander is currently the best villain on television.

Taylor💜 @TxZ1872 Homelander is the best villain on television at the moment. Anthony Starr continues to excel in his career-defining role and I find it impossible to look away whenever he appears on screen Homelander is the best villain on television at the moment. Anthony Starr continues to excel in his career-defining role and I find it impossible to look away whenever he appears on screen https://t.co/YiXmTjIe1d

Starr has gained a massive fan following for his performance as Homelander. Audiences and critics alike have praised his brilliant take on the character. Read further ahead and check out reactions to the new episode on Twitter.

The Boys fans in love with Antony Starr's performance as Homelander in the stunning Herogasm episode

Several fans took to Twitter to praise actor Antony Starr for his memorable performance as Homelander in the controversial sixth episode of The Boys season 3, titled Herogasm. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Frank Castle @TheDrkPunisher Homelander isn't just "evil Superman" he's actually a very complex and interesting villain Homelander isn't just "evil Superman" he's actually a very complex and interesting villain https://t.co/7cs7EitE3T

#Herogasm #TheBoys #Homelander My man needs all the praise for playing the best TV show villain we’ve seen in a long time. My man needs all the praise for playing the best TV show villain we’ve seen in a long time.#Herogasm #TheBoys #Homelander https://t.co/FN0I795g5H

#TheBoys

#Herogasm Seeing Homelander actually throw punches instead of using his heat vision… Seeing Homelander actually throw punches instead of using his heat vision…#TheBoys #Herogasm https://t.co/NgYyWvk82e

Joe @hzjoe03 Antony Starr’s Homelander is one of the best villain performances of all time Antony Starr’s Homelander is one of the best villain performances of all time https://t.co/ul3dFYWkhm

Obaid Abbasi🇵🇰 @Superman_07_ The best Thing about Homelander is that he is not like a Just an Evil version or a Rip off of Superman or anything.



He is an actual character, an actual well written Character. The best Thing about Homelander is that he is not like a Just an Evil version or a Rip off of Superman or anything.He is an actual character, an actual well written Character. https://t.co/srTlY88tl6

#Homelander #Herogasm #TheBoys Homelander will go down as one of the best TV villains of all time, hands down. Homelander will go down as one of the best TV villains of all time, hands down.#Homelander #Herogasm #TheBoys https://t.co/FyZBQtZlxU

Frank Castle @TheDrkPunisher Antony Starr deserves an emmy for his portrayal as Homelander Antony Starr deserves an emmy for his portrayal as Homelander https://t.co/TXCjN2S3sG

Can we talk about just how Brilliant this shot was? Not a single word had to be said to get Homelander's feelings across. That stare into oblivion because for the first time ever he felt that he could lose gave me literal chills. Can we talk about just how Brilliant this shot was? Not a single word had to be said to get Homelander's feelings across. That stare into oblivion because for the first time ever he felt that he could lose gave me literal chills. #TheBoysTV #Herogasm ...Can we talk about just how Brilliant this shot was? Not a single word had to be said to get Homelander's feelings across. That stare into oblivion because for the first time ever he felt that he could lose gave me literal chills. https://t.co/pgGalGm0y3

The Boys' Herogasm episode

THE BOYS @TheBoysTV This is the only footage legal would approve to show ya ahead of time. #Herogasm This is the only footage legal would approve to show ya ahead of time. #Herogasm https://t.co/20A4BQW4BH

One of the most anticipated episodes of the show, Herogasm, generated widespread controversy prior to its release, thanks to its bold content. Fans on social media have been eagerly waiting for the episode ever since the fifth episode, titled The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies, aired on June 17, 2022. The episode is based on the comic book of the same name, published in 2009. The official synopsis of the episode on Amazon Prime Video reads:

"You’re invited to the 70th Annual Herogasm! You must present this invitation in order to be admitted! Same rules as always: no cameras, no non-Supe guests unless they sign an NDA and they’re DTF, and no telling any news media! It’s BYOD, but food, alcohol and lube will be provided! And please remember to RSVP so we can get an accurate headcount for the caterer!"

The episode received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics rating it as the best episode of the season. Fans on social media have also been raving about the episode and the numerous wild and shocking events that unfolded. The original comic book was also highly praised by critics, despite the controversy surrounding it.

Antony Starr as Homelander and his recent works

Antony Starr's performance as Homelander in The Boys has received high praise from critics and viewers across the world. Critics praised the actor for his nuanced portrayal of a complex character. Starr excels in bringing out the character's numerous eccentricities and madness whilst also lending a human touch that elevates the performance to a higher level.

Apart from The Boys, Starr is known for his performance in the acclaimed New Zealand crime series, Outrageous Fortune, wherein he portrayed the twins, Jethro and Van West. For his performance on the show, Starr received immense critical acclaim and also fetched a number of awards, including Best Actor for New Zealand TV Awards for 2005. He has also appeared in Banshee, After the Waterfall, and American Gothic, among others.

