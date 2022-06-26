"Best villain on television": The Boys fans rave about Antony Starr's Homelander after unforgettable episode 6

The Boys fans had an absolute blast this weekend as the highly anticipated Herogasm episode premiered on Friday. The controversial episode follows the titular gang infiltrating what seems like a superhero party but turns out to be an orgy. The highlight of the episode was Antony Starr's sensational performance as Homelander. Many fans proclaimed that Homelander is currently the best villain on television.
Starr has gained a massive fan following for his performance as Homelander. Audiences and critics alike have praised his brilliant take on the character. Read further ahead and check out reactions to the new episode on Twitter.
The Boys fans in love with Antony Starr's performance as Homelander in the stunning Herogasm episode
Several fans took to Twitter to praise actor Antony Starr for his memorable performance as Homelander in the controversial sixth episode of The Boys season 3, titled Herogasm. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
The Boys' Herogasm episode
One of the most anticipated episodes of the show, Herogasm, generated widespread controversy prior to its release, thanks to its bold content. Fans on social media have been eagerly waiting for the episode ever since the fifth episode, titled The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies, aired on June 17, 2022. The episode is based on the comic book of the same name, published in 2009. The official synopsis of the episode on Amazon Prime Video reads:
"You’re invited to the 70th Annual Herogasm! You must present this invitation in order to be admitted! Same rules as always: no cameras, no non-Supe guests unless they sign an NDA and they’re DTF, and no telling any news media! It’s BYOD, but food, alcohol and lube will be provided! And please remember to RSVP so we can get an accurate headcount for the caterer!"
The episode received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics rating it as the best episode of the season. Fans on social media have also been raving about the episode and the numerous wild and shocking events that unfolded. The original comic book was also highly praised by critics, despite the controversy surrounding it.
Antony Starr as Homelander and his recent works
Antony Starr's performance as Homelander in The Boys has received high praise from critics and viewers across the world. Critics praised the actor for his nuanced portrayal of a complex character. Starr excels in bringing out the character's numerous eccentricities and madness whilst also lending a human touch that elevates the performance to a higher level.
Apart from The Boys, Starr is known for his performance in the acclaimed New Zealand crime series, Outrageous Fortune, wherein he portrayed the twins, Jethro and Van West. For his performance on the show, Starr received immense critical acclaim and also fetched a number of awards, including Best Actor for New Zealand TV Awards for 2005. He has also appeared in Banshee, After the Waterfall, and American Gothic, among others.