Who will win between Superman, Homelander and Omni-Man (And why it is Kal-El)?

With Homelander being the standout in The Boys Season 3, fans have been swooped up with the great performance of Antony Starr in the ongoing series. Many like this more cynical take on the superhero and how he presents himself to be over here. With him being an anti-superman, the conversation about power levels has popped up.

With Amazon Prime Video having two Superman-like villains in Homelander and Omni-Man, there is certainly a conversation to be had about who is stronger and would win in a fight.

So let's take a look at the power levels of Superman, Homelander, and Omni-Man, and see who would win in a fight.

Comparing the powers of Superman, Homelander, and Omni-Man

These three characters are extremely similar to each other. Not only just in their powers, but in origins as well, minus the supervillain from The Boys though. However, here are the powers of the characters compared.

Omni-Man

Being sent from the planet of Viltrum, Omni-Man is sent to Earth so that he could live among the people and eventually conquer the planet. Chosen by his people to go on the mission, he lands on Earth and changes his name to Nolan Grayson, and ends up marrying Debbie and fathers a son.

Nolan is very much similar to Superman in terms of his origins, although the only thing is that he is very much evil. Having similar powers too, he has super strength, flight, super speed, invulnerability, accelerated healing, super senses, and more. However, he can't shoot lasers from his eyes. His weaknesses are also quite standard, however, the one that triumphs all is his humanity.

You can see him still caring a bit about his son, as he escapes from battle after his emotions get better of him.

Homelander

Coming to the man of the hour, the case of Homelander is a very sad one. Named John, he is the result of Vought's experiment of creating the greatest superhero to ever live. Extremely cynical, and devoid of any humanity, John had quite a rough childhood, being experimented on.

He possesses the powers of superhuman strength, invulnerability, X-Ray vision, laser eyes, super speed, and more. He is very much unbeatable and is perhaps the strongest character in his universe. Anything you can imagine, John can do it.

However, he can be defeated if someone has the same powers as him. He can be wounded and even killed, as it's explored in The Boys comic after Black Noir kills him.

Superman

Hailing from Krypton, the Man of Steel is perhaps one of the most popular superheroes ever. In a last-ditch effort to save his species from the destruction of Krypton, Jor-El sends his only son Kal-El to Earth. There he is raised by the Kents, and he adopts the name of Clark Kent after they found him crash-landed in a field.

Superman saves people all around Earth, as he is the definition of someone using their gifts for good. He resides in the city of Metropolis and has fought many threats throughout his extensive history. He has super strength, flight, speed, X-Ray Vision, Heat Vision, super smell, invulnerability, and more.

However, Superman has two weaknesses. One of Kryptonite, a rock from his planet that can render him extremely weak, and the other of magic. Superman can't stand against magic.

Who would win in a fight?

Well, between these three, it's simple: Superman could easily take the cake here. Homelander has shown the true extent of his powers, and when matched with someone similar, he has shown to go down. With Omni-Man, he too has a really hard time when matched with someone who has similar powers. Not to mention, Omni-Man almost died during a fight too.

Superman, on the other hand, has shown to be in control of his powers and master them. He has been powerful against those with similar powers, such as General Zod or Martian Manhunter, and even Darkseid, who is significantly more powerful than him.

When need be, he can become an absolute nightmare. So, it looks like Superman will be winning the fight here easily.

