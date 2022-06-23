What time will The Boys Season 3 episode 6 air on Prime Video? Here's what to expect when superhero show returns

Amazon Prime Video's The Boys season 3 is set to air its highly anticipated sixth episode on June 24, 2022. Titled Herogasm, it is based on the comic book of the same name, which features the titular gang infiltrating what seems like a party for superheroes but later turns out to be an orgy.

Ever since the conclusion of the fifth episode, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Herogasm episode, all set to release on Friday. Continue reading for more information.

The Boys season 3 episode 6 release time on Amazon Prime Video, what to expect, recap, and more details

THE BOYS @TheBoysTV This is the only footage legal would approve to show ya ahead of time. #Herogasm This is the only footage legal would approve to show ya ahead of time. #Herogasm https://t.co/20A4BQW4BH

The Boys Season 3 Episode 6 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 24, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET/12.00 AM PT. The episode's comical plot follows the titular gang who sets off to a secluded island to attend a party for superheroes. They quickly discover, however, that this is not a typical party as they engage in orgies. The original comic book sparked debate but garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics.

The bizarrely comical episode has already generated massive hype on social media and elsewhere. Several fans earlier took to Twitter to express their excitement for the upcoming episode. The official Twitter handle of The Boys released a short trailer for the episode on June 21, 2022, further increasing anticipation among fans.

The trailer features a hilarious content warning, which says it is not suitable for ''any audience.'' It offers a glimpse of the numerous wild events set to unfold in Friday's episode. Fans can expect an entertaining episode replete with outrageously comic moments.

In the previous episode, titled The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies, Frenchie goes to see Kimko at the hospital, where she's relieved and happy to learn that she no longer possesses superpowers. The two then kiss and subsequently, a memorable musical sequence breaks out, which is later revealed to be a dream sequence. The episode also depicts an intensely emotional confrontation between Soldier Boy and Crimson Countess.

The Boys Season 3: plot and trailer

The third season of the show has received widespread acclaim from critics, who've praised the series' insightful political commentary, shocking plot-twists and cameos. The official synopsis of The Boys season 3 on Amazon Prime Video reads:

''It's been a year of calm. Homelander's subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.''

The series stars Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, and Dominique McElligott alongside many others in pivotal roles. The cast received immense critical acclaim for their performances, especially Antony Starr, Karl Urban, and Erin Moriarty.

You can watch The Boys - Herogasm on Amazon Prime Video on June 24, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET/12.00 AM PT.

