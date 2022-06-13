What time will The Boys Season 3 episode 5 air on Prime Video? Here's what to expect when superhero show returns

The Boys season 3 has been receiving high praise from both viewers and critics alike, all of whom have been raving about the writing and quality satirical content that sets it apart from other contemporary shows of similar genres. Four episodes have aired so far, and the fifth one is set to premiere on June 17, 2022.

Read further ahead to find out the release time of The Boys season 3 episode 5 on Prime Video, what to expect, cast, and more details.

The Boys season 3 episode 5 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, 2022, at 03.00 am ET/12.00 am PT. The fourth episode, titled Glorious Five Year Plan, shows Stan Edgar being forced to step down as CEO of Vought after his adopted daughter betrays him.

The fifth episode will focus on how things will change once Homelander takes charge of Vought. The preview for the fifth episode is replete with action and offers a glimpse of the eventful hour that could play a major role in setting up the show's ending. Fans can also expect the return of Solider Boy, who was set free by the protagonists from the lab. But what role he plays in the episode remains to be seen.

So far, all episodes of season 3 have received positive reviews from critics. Most critics praised the writing and thematic depth, whilst still maintaining the fun element of the superhero genre that makes it an extremely accessible show. The series gives a unique touch to the superhero genre with its trenchant political commentary and dark humor. The official synopsis of season 3 on Amazon Prime Video reads:

''It's been a year of calm. Homelander's subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.''

The Boys cast

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara in the lead roles as the titular vigilante gang. On the other hand, actors Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell are members of the superhero group named The Seven.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars several other actors in supporting roles, including:

Elisabeth Shue as Madelyn Stillwell

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Aya Cash as Klara Risinger

Claudia Doumit as Vic Neuman, or Nadia

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Created by Eric Kripke, primarily known for Supernatural, Revolution, and Timeless, the show is adapted from the comic book of the same name. The series has received two spinoffs: The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which was released in March this year to massive critical acclaim; and The Boys Presents: Varsity, which is currently in its filming stage.

