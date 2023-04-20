Godzilla x Kong: Everything we know about The New Empire

Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary recently announced Godzilla x Kong as the next chapter in the Monsterverse following its fourth film, Godzilla vs. Kong. The previous one was all about two of the strongest titans on Earth taking on each other.

But after the battle, the two Alphas teamed up against Mechagodzilla, a man-made weapon that went rogue because of the alien Ghidorah. But now that they have settled their quarrel and gone their separate ways, a new threat will emerge in Godzilla x Kong, and the two titular titans will have to reunite once again to save planet Earth.

The title and release date of Godzilla x Kong

WB Discovery launched a teaser for their next Godzilla and Kong crossover, revealing the new title and the release date of the upcoming movie. The film was rumored to be under development, but Warner Bros. hadn’t officially announced it until now.

Apparently, the fifth film of the Monsterverse will be called Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and will follow the same release pattern as Godzilla vs. Kong, which came out on March 31. The latest entry will arrive almost three years later, on March 15, 2024.

This title, The New Empire, hints that the next Godzilla and Kong will explore the new territory of Hollow Earth, which Kong just took over in GvK. Here, he might have to wage a territorial war against a new Monkey King, who threatens the entire planet. And to do so, he will team up with the King of the Monsters, Godzilla.

Godzilla x Kong’s cast – Who is returning?

Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens in Permission (Image via Good Deed Entertainment)

Considering that Godzilla vs. Kong made $470 million despite getting a day-and-date release on HBO Max and in the theaters, the Monsterverse was always going to continue. But surprisingly, The New Empire will not bring everyone back from GvK.

Millie Bobby Brown, who played a significant role in the last two Godzilla movies, will not be reprising her role in The New Empire. Alexander Skarsgård, the human lead in GvK, will also not return for the latest entry.

Instead, we’d see Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle return to play their characters from the last outing. They will team up with new faces, including Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House. Returning in the director’s chair is Adam Wingard, who also directed GvK.

The synopsis of Godzilla x Kong

Godzilla x Kong Villain (Image via Legendary)

While most details have been kept under wraps, Warner Bros. and Legendary did release a synopsis for the next Monsterverse movie, which is as follows:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own.:

The synopsis further continues:

“The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

So, The New Empire might explore the histories of some more Titans who went into hiding for so many years. And it will reveal how these giant creatures used to rule over Earth before humanity evolved and took over the planet.

Poll : 0 votes