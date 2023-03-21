Who is Alexander Skarsgard’s girlfriend? ‘Succession’ star confirms birth of first child

Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard and his girlfriend Tuva Novotny confirmed the birth of his first child at the red carpet premiere of Succession season four.

As he spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the 46-year-old star was congratulated for the addition of a newborn to their family. He responded to it with a "Thank you very much.”

The actor and his girlfriend haven't revealed any details about the baby, including a name, gender or even when the baby was born.

At the red carpet event, Alexander Skarsgard was also seen holding a plush toy, which is believed to be a potential gift for his newborn baby.

Alexander Skarsgard's girlfriend, Tuva Novotny is a Swedish actress

Tuva Novotny, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, was born on December 21, 1979.

She began her acting career in 1996 by starring in the television program Bullen as Tjejen. Novotny later appeared in several films and series like Tic Tac, Skilda världar, Sleepwalker, Naken, The Invisible, and Kommer du med mig då.

She was also seen in films and series like Stratosphere Girl, The Return of the Dancing Master, Familien Gregersen, Fyra veckor i juni, and Bang Bang Orangutang. Fans have also seen the actress in Den sorte Madonna, Eat Pray Love, Metal Brothers, Framing Mom, Annihilation, The Middle Man, Zero Contact, etc.

Alexander Skarsgard and Tuva Novotny first raised speculations about welcoming a baby after they were spotted with a stroller in November 2022 in New York City. The 43-year-old was seen pushing the stroller while the True Blood star held the baby wrapped in a blanket.

While Novotny first showcased her baby bump in April 2022 at the Swedish Elle Awards, the pair did not confirm their romance at the time. The actress is also a mother to a 16-year-old daughter, Ella, whom she shares with her ex-partner Nicolai Bjerrum Lersbryggen.

While speaking to People Magazine in 2009, Alexander Skarsgard revealed what he looks for in a partner. He said that it was important for his partner to have a sense of humor as being funny and smart is "very important."

In 2017, the Zoolander star had spoken to Chelsea Handler and told her that he was excited to become a father. He also said that he wanted to beat his own father in the number of kids he has. Alexander has a total of seven siblings and half siblings.

He said:

"He had eight, so I better get cracking, I guess."

The star also told Handler that at 65, his father had a kid four years prior to the interview. Alexander noted that he was born in the 70s, and had siblings who were born in the '70s, the '80s, the '90s, the 2000s, and even in 2010.

Born on August 25, 1976, Alexander Skarsgard began his acting career at the age of 8 by starring in Åke and His World as Kalle Nubb.

He is best known for starring in Zoolander, Kill Your Darlings, Generation Kill, Melancholia, What Maisie Knew, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, The Little Drummer Girl, Big Little Lies, Godzilla vs. Kong, Infinity Pool, etc.

