Can you play Warzone Mobile on controllers?

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is set to launch globally on March 21, 2024, bringing back iconic locations like Verdansk and Rebirth Island alongside a host of exciting features. While the game will be available on iOS and Android devices, players have found creative ways to enhance the battle royale experience, particularly by using controllers for more console-like gameplay.

In a recent blog post, Activision confirmed that players can experience Warzone Mobile on controllers, to the delight of gamers who prefer this setup.

Warzone Mobile is playable on controllers

Activision announced that players can dive into the action-packed Warzone Mobile on controllers. In a recent blog, Activision said:

"Access control and accessibility options designed for a deeply customized mobile experience, including controller support, so that you can find the perfect settings and then focus on the battles ahead."

Activision emphasized a highly customizable controller setup, ensuring that players transitioning to controller play will have a seamless experience. This feature allows players to tailor their controller settings to suit their preferences.

Activision explained:

"Just about every element in the controls interface can be customized to your liking, including extensive HUD adjustments, detailed controller settings, and graphical options that prioritize performance, graphics, or a balanced mix."

While the developers haven't provided specific details on how to set up Warzone Mobile on controllers, players are anticipating that it will be similar to the setup process for Call of Duty Mobile (CoDM), which was released in 2019.

How to play Warzone Mobile on controllers

If Warzone Mobile adopts the same controller settings as Call of Duty Mobile, here's what you can expect the setup process to be like:

Connect your controller to your Android or iOS device. Open Warzone Mobile. Check the settings and look for the Controller tab. Enable the Controller Support option.

The step-by-step process will be updated on the launch date should it be different from the CODM version.

Warzone Mobile's global launch is slated for March 21, 2024. Check out more game-related news and updates below:

