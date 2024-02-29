Mobile gamers are eagerly anticipating the launch of Warzone Mobile, which is set to be released worldwide on March 21, 2024, for iOS and Android devices. Gamers on these platforms will get to dive into this action-packed, fast-paced battle royale title when it is launched.

With the game having already been released in Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Norway, pre-registrations have started for players around the globe. This article will offer a look at the pre-registration rewards and how to collect them in this title.

Pre-registration rewards for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Earlier, Activision provided a tiered list of rewards, with each tier representing the number of pre-registrations achieved by the player base. As the number of registrations increases, so will the quality and number of bonuses that gamers receive.

With the title now having reached 50 million pre-registrations, those who have pre-registered will have access to the following rewards when the game is finally launched worldwide:

The Ghost “Condemned” Operator Skin

The M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprints

The “Foe’s Flame” Vinyl

The “Dark Familiar” Emblem

The popular maps Verdansk and Rebirth Island will be available with the game’s global launch. Furthermore, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature 120 player lobbies, just like on other platforms, according to official information.

Additionally, WZ Mobile will include all the game modes — from Battle Royale and Resurgence — along with Solo, Duos, Trios, and Quads. Although the game won’t support cross-platform compatibility, it will have cross-progression, meaning players will get to upgrade weapons and other items from across MW3 and Warzone.

How to pre-register and collect the rewards for Warzone Mobile

Pre-registering for the game is a straightforward but essential step that players must take to receive the rewards. You can do that by going to the Warzone Mobile official website or by accessing the title's listing on the Android and iOS app stores. These pages will offer the option to pre-register.

Once the process is complete, you can sit back and wait for further updates. Through email, the developers will notify you about the game's launch and offer important information in the run-up to its day of launch. If you've pre-registered, access to all the pre-registration rewards will be granted automatically when the game is finally launched worldwide.