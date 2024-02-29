Does Warzone Mobile have cross-progression with PC and console?

Activision has revealed that Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will finally be available globally on March 21, 2024. Like the PC variant, the mobile battle royale title will be entirely free to play. It will also bring back some of Call of Duty's most iconic maps and modes, including the Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

With the expansion of CoD titles to more platforms, the community is interested to know if the mobile iteration will support cross-progression with its PC and console counterparts.

Here's what we know about the crossplay and cross-progression system on the mobile version of Warzone.

Will Warzone Mobile have cross-progression?

Expand Tweet

Activision announced in the Warzone Mobile blog that the game will have cross-progression at the global launch. This means that players can access their progress across all platforms, with their Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 accounts.

The blog detailed the cross-progression system, which includes the following mechanics:

Player Level: Player XP on the mobile version of Warzone transfers to Warzone and MW3 (and vice versa). Player Level and Prestige will be the same across all platforms.

Player XP on the mobile version of Warzone transfers to Warzone and MW3 (and vice versa). Player Level and Prestige will be the same across all platforms. Weapon Level: Weapon levels will be carried over to all platforms to ensure consistent progression in unlocking camos and attachments.

Weapon levels will be carried over to all platforms to ensure consistent progression in unlocking camos and attachments. Battle Pass Progression: The mobile game will share the same Battle Pass progress with Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Players can grind on different titles to access and unlock Battle Pass rewards. All Battle Pass offerings will be available on Warzone Mobile.

The mobile game will share the same Battle Pass progress with Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Players can grind on different titles to access and unlock Battle Pass rewards. All Battle Pass offerings will be available on Warzone Mobile. Store Bundles : All purchased bundles in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will be accessible in the mobile game, except for exclusive bundles. To confirm cross-inventory compatibility, locate the"Connected" tag on Bundles in the in-game store.

: All purchased bundles in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will be accessible in the mobile game, except for exclusive bundles. To confirm cross-inventory compatibility, locate the"Connected" tag on Bundles in the in-game store. Shared Friends List: Players can easily stay connected with their Call of Duty buddies thanks to the Shared Friends system. Chat channels, Friends List, and other social features will be available across all platforms.

Does Warzone Mobile support crossplay?

Activision has yet to confirm crossplay on the mobile version of Warzone (Image via Activision)

While Activision confirmed the inclusion of cross-progression, there is no official announcement about the crossplay system in Warzone Mobile. The game is nonetheless expected to be crossplay compatible with Android and iOS.

However, players will have to wait for an official announcement about the crossplay feature on console and PC platforms.

Check out more news and updates related to the game below:

All pre-registration rewards in WZ Mobile and how to get them || What to expect from WZ Mobile multiplayer || How to download WZ Mobile on Android device