Chroma Operator bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Chroma Operator bundle, now available in the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone stores, is the latest cosmetics addition released by devs. The bundle features Byline's Chroma Operator skin in an attractive new look, decked out in a stylish outfit. The bundle also includes an upgraded weapon, a Weapon Sticker, a Weapon Charm, and a Large Decal.

This article will discuss all relevant intel regarding the Chroma Operator bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, including its contents and price. Players can then decide if the bundle is worth purchasing or not.

Chroma Operator bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Chroma Operator in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Chroma Operator bundle in Modern Warfare 3 costs only 1,400 COD Points, which translates to roughly $15 of real-world currency. Compared to recent expensive bundles, this one comes at a lower price point. The latest bundle lacks any special effects seen on the weapons in more expensive Operator-themed bundles, which explains its cheaper price tag.

Players who want to buy the Chroma Operator bundle can do so by following certain small steps:

Go to the in-game store of Modern Warfare 3. Look for the Chroma Operator bundle. Select the option of 'Purchase' provided you have the required amount of COD Points.

Those users who don't have 1,400 COD Points in their account will first have to buy additional points to acquire this bundle. They can do this from their respective platform's storefronts. Depending on how many COD Points they want, the overall amount of money spent can increase too. Below are the details regarding COD Points and their value in terms of real-world currency.

200 COD Points: $2.99

$2.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+1000) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000) COD Points: $149.99

What's there for players in Chroma Operator bundle and is it worth buying?

Chroma Operator skin for Byline in MW3 (Image via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, players will receive an Operator skin alongside a few additional items and an upgraded weapon. Below is a complete list of all the rewards:

"Glimmer" Operator skin for Byline (SpecGru faction)

Operator skin for Byline (SpecGru faction) "White Tiger" Blueprint for Tac Eradicator LMG

Blueprint for Tac Eradicator LMG "Neon Assassin" Large Decal

Large Decal "We Are Chrome" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Aberration Lanyard" Weapon Charm

Despite its lower price point of 1,400 COD Points, players may consider not buying the Chroma Operator bundle. Although the price of this new cosmetic seems less, the real-world currency required is closer to $19.99. For that amount, one can go for better and exclusive bundles with Tracer Packs and other lucrative items.

For more Modern Warfare 3 news and the latest updates, keep following Sportskeeda.