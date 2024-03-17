Gaelic Ghillie Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Gaelic Ghillie Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone is the latest bundle to be added to the in-game store to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. It features an Operator skin, Weapon Blueprints, and a host of other in-game cosmetics that are based on St. Patrick's Day. Although the bundle features several items, it comes at a much lower price than traditional premium packs.

Let us look closer at the Gaelic Ghillie Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone, including the price, all inside content, and whether you should spend your hard-earned cash on it.

Gaelic Ghillie Operator bundle price in MW3 and Warzone

Gaelic Gothic Operator bundle price in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Gaelic Ghillie Operator Bundle in MW3 and Warzone costs 2000 CP or COD Points, around $19 in real-world currency. If you have sufficient balance in your account, you can head to your in-game store right now to purchase the bundle. However, if you need more funds, i.e., COD Points, you must acquire them first from your platform's respective storefronts.

COD Points can be purchased in preset packs, and they are as follows:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

As seen from the list, instead of spending $19 separately for 2000 CP, you are advised to get the 2000 CP pack for $19.99, which will give you a bonus of 400 CP, totaling 2400 CP.

In doing so, you are spending an additional dollar for 400 worth of additional COD Points.

What is included in the Gaelic Ghillie Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Expand Tweet

The Gaelic Ghillie Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3 contains a total of six items. They are:

"Lucky Charm " BBQ Operator skin

" BBQ Operator skin " Lucky Shot " Striker SMG Weapon Blueprint

" Striker SMG Weapon Blueprint " Luck of the Draw " TAQ Evolvere LMG Weapon Blueprint

" TAQ Evolvere LMG Weapon Blueprint " Shamrock " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Feeling lucky? " Large Decal

" Large Decal "Phantom Paddie" Weapon Sticker

The main highlight of this bundle is the BBQ Operator skin named "Lucky Charm," which is essentially a ghillie suit for the character. Furthermore, players will get their hands on a Striker and TAQ Evolvere blueprint, which are currently deemed great weapons in the game.

All the items and the price might make it enticing at first glance. However, before spending your money on the bundle, check out the section below to make an informed decision.

Is the Gaelic Ghillie Operator bundle worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

Simply put, no, the Gaelic Ghillie Operator bundle is not worth buying in MW3 and Warzone. Since you will be spending $19.99 anyway, you'll be getting a total of 2400 CP, which can get you more premium packs with more content, including Weapon Blueprints with tracer and death effects, which are missing from this bundle.

So, you can only buy this bundle if you already have extra funds that you can afford to spend. It is not worth buying if you have zero balance in your account and must buy COD Points first.

That covers everything about the Gaelic Ghillie Operator bundle in Call of Duty.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

Warzone and Modern W St Patrick's Day event leaked: Free rewards, bundle, and more || All exclusive WZM Battle Pass content and how to unlock them after launch || All leaked Finishing Moves in the Godzilla x Kong crossover of Modern Warfare 3 || Advanced Warfare weapons are reportedly returning to WZ and Modern Warfare 3 in Season 3 || WZ hackers are fooling Ricochet anti-cheat by using advanced cheats