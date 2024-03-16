What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 3

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 3 has a plethora of content in store for its players. Season 2, and subsequently the Season 2 Reloaded update, have been received with utmost positivity by players. We expect Activision to provide nothing but the best for their dedicated MW3 Zombies player base.

This article will explore all the upcoming content that will be featured with Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 3.

All new content in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 3

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 3 will feature a host of new content. All the upcoming additions have been detailed below:

New Story mission

There have been numerous reports on social media that indicate a brand-new story mission is being developed for the upcoming season, which will supplement the ongoing act, i.e., Act 4. A new boss codenamed "Champion" will reportedly also make an appearance in the new Season.

PvP mode

A reliable data miner in the Call of Duty community, Semtex, recently made a post indicating the possibility of a brand-new PVP mode being added to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 3.

Essentially, the mode will rather feature a PvPvE environment where players will be forced to interact and engage with enemy players and pre-existing zombies during their missions. This will scale up the intensity of the PvE missions in the games by quite a few folds, providing players with a constant rush of adrenaline during every matchup.

Since the PvPvE mode leaks have been data mined from the official game files, there is quite a high prospect of it being added with Season 3. However, this remains speculation until Activision officially confirms it.

New schematics, weapon cases, and more

A wave of new Schematics is being added with the Season 3 update, along with a brand-new set of weapon cases. Furthermore, players can also expect a range of new Aftermarket parts in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, some of which include the following:

Lever Stock

Jugger Brake

Mag 20 68r

Vecho Rec

Vecho Mag

Ammo_762N

Barsil 300

Mag 300

Stock 300

Unfortunately, we do not have any information regarding the compatibility of these Aftermarket Parts with the different weapon classes. This list will be updated when Activision releases official information.

