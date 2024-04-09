Luchador Operator bundle in Warzone Mobile: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Luchador Operator bundle is the first exclusive bundle in Warzone Mobile. All items included in the bundle are designed exclusively for the mobile game, and the content won't transfer to MW3 and Warzone (PC and console). Based on the rarity status of the items in the bundle, only "Epic" and "Rare", it's truly a premium pack. However, when compared to the bundles in the PC/console titles, it costs much less.

With that out of the way, in this brief article, we will take a closer look at the bundle's exact price and included items and determine if it's worth the price tag.

Luchador Operator bundle price in Warzone Mobile

Price of the Luchador Operator bundle in Warzone Mobile explored (Image via Activision)

The Luchador Operator bundle in Warzone Mobile costs 2000 CP or COD Points, which is around $19 in real-world currency. In contrast, PC/console bundles with similar quality items usually cost 2400 CP. If you have sufficient balance in your WZM account, simply head over to the Store section of your game and you will find it under the "Featured" section.

If for some reason, the bundle doesn't show up for you in-game, it is possible your game isn't up-to-date. In any case, if the auto-updates for your apps are turned off on your device, be it iOS or Android, the game won't update to the latest version.

Hence, if the bundle doesn't appear in your store, it is advised to manually update the title from the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android), depending on your device. Once done, reboot the app, and the bundle will appear for you in-game.

What's included in the Luchador Operator bundle in Warzone Mobile

The Luchador Operator bundle in Warzone Mobile consists of eight items, one of "Epic" rarity and all others "Rare". Here's everything included in the new bundle:

" Jefe " Operator Skin (Epic) | Aksel

" Operator Skin (Epic) | Aksel " Searing Ignition " Blueprint (Rare) | Kastov-74U

" Blueprint (Rare) | Kastov-74U " Atomic Explosion " Blueprint (Rare) | TAQ-V

" Blueprint (Rare) | TAQ-V " Scorching Glory " Blueprint (Rare) | Combat Knife

" Blueprint (Rare) | Combat Knife " Multifaceted " Emblem (Rare)

" Emblem (Rare) " Jefe Jr. " Charm (Rare)

" Charm (Rare) " Justice Drop " Large Decal (Rare)

" Large Decal (Rare) "Glory in the Ring" Calling Card (Rare)

Considering the price and the value of the eight "Rare" and above items, the pack appears enticing. That said, if you are wondering whether you should be spending your money on this bundle, check out the section below.

Is the Luchador Operator bundle worth buying in Warzone Mobile?

Simply put, yes, the Luchador Operator bundle is worth buying in Warzone Mobile. Considering it is the first of its kind and consists of eight unique, high-rarity items designed specifically for the mobile game, the bundle is worth its cost price. The guns included in the bundle are also decent in the current meta.

The Kastov-74U and the TAQ-V are fantastic choices currently in the game and the attachments these Blueprints come with only enhance the weapon. On top of that, you get an "Epic" Operator skin to flaunt on the battlefields of Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

However, the only reason you might not consider spending money on the bundle is that the items won't transfer to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

That said, at the end of the day, the decision is solely yours. If you do not like the design of the items included in the bundle, it might not be worth your money. But if you do, then it's a must-buy.

