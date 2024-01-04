What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) in 2024?

The year 2024 is poised to be Call of Duty's (CoD) biggest year yet, with massive changes coming in Modern Warfare 3. It remains a powerhouse in the gaming industry, consistently dominating the scene with its releases and substantial updates. Players saw a wealth of content in the past year, and the momentum seems to continue coming into 2024.

Activision has hinted plenty of new content is set to launch in MW3, including crossovers and season updates. Details about the potential changes in the game are already circulating, suggesting that fans can expect an exciting experience in the lead-up to the following releases.

Modern Warfare 3 in 2024: New events, crossovers, and more

Players can look forward to massive season updates in Modern Warfare 3. The game is expected to follow the same CoD season cycle in the past year, with each season bringing in tons of content for players to enjoy.

The MW3 fun in 2024 starts with Season 1 Reloaded, which will be released on January 17. The season comes with the introduction of new game modes, weapons, and a second crossover event with the popular TV series The Boys.

Following this, Season 2 is expected to launch in mid-February. While specific details on the update are yet to be announced, more game modes and other fresh content will be included. Several leaks revealed that Season 2 will mark the introduction of another Walking Dead crossover. Rick Grimes and Michonne operator skins from the series may find their way in Modern Warfare 3 in early 2024, potentially tying in with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live TV show.

Another potential crossover coming in MW3 in 2024 is the Godzilla x Kong event. Leaks have revealed that the game has an upcoming Godzilla finishing move, which makes the crossover plausible. If the rumors are true, expect the crossover to be released sometime in April, during the launch of the Godzilla x Kong movie.

Aside from the crossover events, fans can anticipate rotational maps. The first MW3 update for the year already had several new map additions, including Satan's Quarry (Quarry), Sporeyard (Scrapyard), and Tetanus (Rust).

These are the things we know so far, but it's surely just the tip of the iceberg. Players have a lot of upcoming MW3 content to forward to in 2024.

Stay tuned for more Call of Duty news and updates. Here's a similar article about what to expect from Warzone in 2024.