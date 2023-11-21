Modern Warfare 3 and The Walking Dead crossover leaked: Expected release window, new operators, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the first MW entry to feature a dedicated Zombies mode. However, proceedings have taken a turn with the upcoming zombies sneaking in from fan-favorite TV series The Walking Dead. According to a popular CoD dataminer, @HeyImAlaixa, a brand new crossover with The Walking Dead franchise is in the works, and MW3 and Warzone will soon see their favorite characters and zombies in the popular series in Call of Duty.

If you want to delve deeper into what's leaked so far, read below.

When does Modern Warfare 3 and The Walking Dead crossover reportedly release?

Players can expect to see the crossover between the undead and Call of Duty in season 2 of MW3 and Warzone. While nothing has been confirmed by Activision, we can expect the crossover to arrive after the brand new The Walking Dead spin-off series.

The series named The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere on February 25, 2024. Based on assumption, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone's Season 1 will not end before the first week of March next year. Given the timeline of both the series and the in-game season, we can expect it to align with the Season 2 release.

All leaked operators in Modern Warfare 3 and The Walking Dead crossover event

According to HeyImAlaix's datamined information, some of the fan-favorite characters from The Walking Dead universe will come as operators in MW3 and Warzone. Here's a list of all the potential operators.

Rick Grimes

Michonne

Jadis Stokes/Anne

Pearl Thorne

Major General Beale

Nat

For the past couple of years, Call of Duty has been collaborating with major pop culture entities, and The Walking Dead crossover has the potential to be a prominent facet of the FPS universe. Since Modern Warfare 3 now has Zombies and the series is about the rise of the undead, a collab with the upcoming spin-off will attract more fans.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news and updates regarding MW3 and Warzone.