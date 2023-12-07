Call of Duty
  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 patch notes: New weapons, map, gameplay features, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 patch notes: New weapons, map, gameplay features, and more

By Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Dec 07, 2023 00:15 IST
MW3 Season 1 patch notes
MW3 Season 1 patch notes (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is here with a bunch of new content, including three maps, two killstreaks, a mode, and two game modes. The update is now live, and players can jump right in to play the new content. Developer Sledgehammer Games has also introduced a selection of new weapons as well as aftermarket parts, increasing the already vast arsenal of Modern Warfare 3.

With that being said, let's take a look at the Season 1 patch notes for Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 full patch notes

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 (Image via Activision)
Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 brings a lot of new features and content, including new weapons, Operators, and more. Here are the full patch notes:

NEW MAPS

  • Greece
  • Test your mettle in a once-idyllic coastal town, where waters at the shore lap at the hull of a burning yacht, signaling disaster.
  • Meat
  • Deploy to the West Coast for some fast-paced butchery, in a compact map centered around the East Bay Meats slaughterhouse.
  • Training Facility (Gunfight)
  • Challenge another duo within the remains of an old warehouse, now repurposed as part of Konni Group’s training facilities.

NEW KILLSTREAKS

  • EMP
  • Electromagnetic pulse to disrupt enemy killstreaks and equipment.
  • Earned via 13 Kills, 1,625 Score, or Care Packages.
  • Swarm
  • Deploys a large number of mosquito drones to provide blanket coverage over the entire area.
  • Earned via 15 Kills, 1,875 Score, or Care Packages.

NEW PERK

  • Assassin Vest
  • Kills don't display skulls. Immune to UAV and enemy radar effects (including while stationary).

NEW MODES

  • All or Nothing
  • Players start with Throwing Knives and an empty Pistol. Perks are earned by eliminating other players and staying alive.
  • Gunfight
  • Small team, multi-round cage matches. First team to reach the round limit wins.

GLOBAL

New Weapons

  • RAM-7 (Assault Rifle)
  • Exceptionally compact, this bullpup assault rifle sports a lightweight, polymer frame and is chambered in versatile 5.56.
  • Unlockable via Sector A7 of the Season 1 Battle Pass
  • XRK Stalker (Sniper Rifle)
  • Stalk your prey and lay them out with this tactical sniper rifle chambered in .50 Cal.
  • Unlockable via Sector A4 of the Season 1 Battle Pass
  • Stormender (Launcher)
  • This state-of-the-art weapon system fires a localized EMP on a slight delay. Destroys tactical and lethal equipment and temporarily disables other electronic devices.
  • Unlockable via Sector A12 of the Season 1 Battle Pass

New Aftermarket Parts

  • JAK Purifier
  • An underbarrel flamethrower. What more needs to be said? Burn it all down.
  • Compatible with: MTZ-556, Holger 556, DG-56, SVA 545, RAM-7, MTZ-762, BAS-B, Sidewinder, Riveter
  • JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit
  • This kit creates two stacked barrels that fire simultaneously. This offers twice as much down-range damage at the cost of some accuracy.
  • Compatible with: AMR9 (Submachine Gun)
  • JAK Thunder LMG Kit
  • Dominate lanes and hold objectives with this LMG conversion kit that brings a large capacity magazine and ramps in fire rate the longer you hold down the trigger.
  • Compatible with: Sidewinder (Battle Rifle)
  • JAK BRB
  • This compensator borders on excessive, offering a phenomenal reduction to recoil while significantly increasing muzzle report, resulting in an extended red dot on enemy radars.
  • Compatible with: Many Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Battle Rifles, Marksman Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.
  • JAK Bullseye
  • Very low-profile dot Optic. Limited interference from framework offers an exceptionally clear sight picture.
  • Compatible with: Most weapon categories
  • JAK Glassless Optic
  • This small, glassless reflex Optic offers a crisp and clear sight picture for snappy target acquisition.
  • Compatible with: Most weapon categories
  • JAK Signal Burst
  • A conversion kit designed for accuracy and controllability with four-round bursts.
  • Compatible with: Holger 556 (AR)
  • JAK Beholder Rifle Kit
  • A long and heavy barrel that offers the best increase to range. Improves recoil control and damage range, converting this Handgun into a single-shot Rifle.
  • Compatible with: TYR (Handgun)
  • JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion
  • Rival Assault Rifles with this three-round burst conversion kit that excels at mid range combat.
  • Compatible with: Rival-9 (Submachine Gun)

New Operators

  • Abolisher BlackCell (SpecGru)
  • [Redacted]
  • Dokkaebi (KorTac)
  • Ari was born in South Korea to a family of gifted engineers. Tired of hiding from North Korean agents, she hacked into the South Korean Military’s private contacts and found the global Kortac Faction.
  • Nolan (KorTac)
  • Recently anointed as Vladimir Makarov’s right hand man, Captain Andrei Nolan executes both plans and enemies with ferocious precision in the name of igniting a long-awaited war between East and West.

New Event

  • We’ll be talking about what Zombie Santa is bringing to town in patch notes that will release closer to when the event launches over the holidays. Stay tuned!

New Battlepass

  • A brand new Battle Pass arrives with the Season 1 bringing a variety of Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more.

New PC features

  • GeForce RTX gamers can activate pre-game full ray tracing, also known as path tracing in pre-game lobbies, enabling you to see your characters, skins, vehicles, and weapons in an entirely new light.
  • All GeForce RTX gamers can activate Path Tracing via the Video options menu, and doing so will automatically enable NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with DLSS Ray Reconstruction.

MULTIPLAYER

New Features & Quality of Life

  • Player health and stamina are now represented by dynamic bars on the HUD.
  • Note: This feature is only available in Multiplayer and Zombies.
  • Faction assignment will now appear as a splash at the start of each match.
  • Added Upper Legs Damage and Empty Reload Quickness statistics to the Details widget in the Gunsmith.
  • Increased decimal precision of the Flinch Resistance stat in the Details widget in the Gunsmith.
  • Added icons in the Gunsmith to represent which title an Attachment originates from.
  • Reduced volume of the Multi-Kill and Medal splash sound effects.

Bug Fixes

  • In Search and Destroy, hovering a bombsite on the Tac-Map will no longer reveal when a player is actively defusing.
  • Addressed multiple issues in Private Matches that caused players to be kicked back to the Main Menu.
  • Hovering an equipped Killstreak will no longer kick the player back to the Multiplayer menu.
  • Resolved a font rendering issue that caused text to be improperly displayed.
  • Improved performance of Social features for players with large Friend counts.
  • Resolved an issue in which the incorrect Weapon would be featured in the overlay of Killcams.
  • Kill Counter will now properly function with streaks beyond 120 Kills.
  • Reduced hitching that infrequently occurred while transitioning between menus.
  • Addressed an issue that caused the application to freeze while editing a Loadout.
  • Resolved a crash that could occur prior to viewing an After Action Report.
  • Addressed an issue that caused a crash while reporting a player.
  • Lockpick (Operator) can now be equipped, where available, without using the Quick Equip option.
  • Scrolling menus while in splitscreen will no long result in the cursor appearing off-screen.
  • Improved readability of the timer below the Event tab.

GAMEPLAY

Movement

  • Added a delay following multiple rapid stance transitions to prevent exploitable repetition.
  • Crouch to Stand: 150ms
  • Prone to Stand: 600ms

Spawns

  • Improved spawn protection against enemy Equipment and Killstreaks.
  • In Hardpoint, several adjustments have been made to improve the flow of combat and increase control of team-owned areas.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

  • Decreased hipfire spread penalty incurred while firing/moving for all Submachine Guns.

Assault Rifles

  • MTZ-556
  • Increased maximum hipfire spread while standing by 10%.
  • Increased maximum hipfire spread while crouched by 6%.
  • Increased hipfire spread penalty incurred while firing by 10%.
  • Increased hipfire spread penalty incurred while moving by 4%.
  • MTZ Natter Heavy Short (Barrel)
  • Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 5%.
  • Bruen Thunder V9 (Stock)
  • Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 6%.

Battle Rifles

  • BAS-B
  • Increased damage multipliers in semi-auto fire type to intended values.
  • Lower-Torso: 1x to 1.2x
  • Arm & Hand: 1x to 1.35x
  • Sidewinder
  • Decreased aim down sights time from 280ms to 265ms (-5%).
  • Tempus Predator Precision (Barrel)
  • Increased gun kick control benefit by 5%.
  • Huntsman Series-R Integrated Suppressor (Barrel)
  • Increased gun kick control benefit by 7%.
  • RB Borealis Grip (Rear Grip)
  • Increased gun kick control benefit by 5%.

Submachine Guns

  • Striker
  • Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 100ms (-9%).
  • Decreased aim down sights time from 230ms to 215ms (-7%).
  • Striker Stubby (Barrel)
  • Added 9% aim down sights time benefit.
  • WSP Swarm
  • Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 88ms (-20%).
  • Decreased aim down sights time from 190ms to 175ms (-8%).
  • Striker 9
  • Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 100ms (-9%).
  • Decreased aim down sights time from 225ms to 205ms (-9%).
  • Striker Stubby (Barrel)
  • Added 9% aim down sights time benefit.

Shotguns

  • Lockwood 680
  • Tac-Stance will no longer reduce damage pellet count.

Marksman Rifles

  • MCW 6.8
  • Equipping the Full-Auto Conversion Kit and 60rnd Drum Magazine will no longer result in a broken aim down sights animation.

Melee

  • Riot Shield
  • Increased melee damage from 50 to 75 (+50%).
  • Added a 10% movement speed penalty while stowed.

Attachments

  • S-37C DL Breacher Device (Muzzle)
  • Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 14%.
  • Resolved an issue that prevented one-hit melee kills in round-based Modes.
  • Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip (Underbarrel)
  • Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 8%.
  • Hollowpoint (Ammunition)
  • Decreased inflicted sprint penalty time from 800ms to 200ms (-75%).

Modern Warfare II (Carry-Forward)

  • Increased reserve ammunition for all Weapons to MWIII standards.
  • Decreased hipfire spread benefit of Underbarrel vertical grips by 5-12%.
  • Decreased hipfire spread benefit of applicable Lasers by 2-5%.

Assault Rifles

  • M4
  • Increased maximum damage from 28 to 35 (+25%).
  • Decreased head and neck damage multipliers from 1.37x 1.1x (-20%).

Battle Rifles

  • TAQ-V
  • Increased lower-torso, leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.8x to 1.1x (+38%).

Submachine Guns

  • Vaznev-9K
  • Increased near-medium damage from 29 to 30 (+3%).
  • ISO 45
  • Increased maximum damage from 30 to 33 (+10%).

Shotguns

  • KV Broadside
  • Increased far-medium damage range from 9m to 10m (+8%).
  • Decreased aim down sights spread slightly.

Light Machine Guns

  • RAAL MG
  • Decreased aim down sights time from 470ms to 390ms (-17%).
  • Decreased sprint to fire time from 375ms to 320ms (-15%).
  • Decreased tactical sprint to fire time from 496ms to 416ms (-16%).
  • 556 Icarus
  • Increased maximum damage from 28 to 34 (+21%).
  • Decreased head damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.1x (-21%).

Marksman Rifles

  • SP-R 208
  • Increased maximum damage range from 15m to 20m (+28%).
  • Decreased aim down sights time from 370ms to 340ms (-8%).

Handguns

  • Basilisk
  • Increased maximum damage range from 5m to 7m (+35%).
  • Increased near-medium damage range from 6m to 15m (+140%).
  • Increased far-medium damage range from 17m to 23m (+32%).

PROGRESSION

  • Corrected unlock requirement descriptions for multiple Weapon Attachments.
  • Revised conditions for multiple unlocks that caused Attachments to be unavailable at the expected Weapon level.
  • Associated weaponry will now be properly included in the Camo unlock splashes.
  • Player Rank
  • Increased Level cap from 55 to 250, enabling players to reach Prestige 5.
  • At each Prestige, a new animated icon is unlocked.

CUSTOMIZATION

  • Increased animation rate of the Priceless and Interstellar Completionist Camos.

MAPS

  • Derail
  • Swapped Attacker and Defender initial spawn positions in Control.
  • Estate
  • Improved bullet penetration through the staircase in the Lodge.
  • Adjusted collision to prevent players can accessing an unintended location near the Front Entrance of the Lodge.
  • Highrise
  • Improved ambient audio reverberation in the Mechanical Room.
  • Deprioritized spawn points distant from the objective in Hardpoint.
  • Karachi
  • Players will now spawn on the correct side of the map assigned to their team in Cutthroat.
  • Quarry
  • Added collision near the Offices to prevent players from reaching unintended locations.
  • Addressed an issue that caused players to spawn in unfavorable conditions in the Hardpoint game mode.
  • Skidrow
  • Enemy player nameplates are no longer visible through certain surfaces in the Apartments.
  • Terminal
  • Added additional spawn points in Free-for-All mode to improve player experience.
  • Improved ability to gauge spawn selection quality in all Modes.
  • Relocated a spawn point that placed players outside of the playable area.
  • Scrapyard
  • Reviewed objective capture points to prevent players from capturing from unintended locations in Hardpoint and Control modes.
  • Added additional spawn points in Free-for-All mode to improve player experience.
  • Sub Base
  • Improved ambient audio reverberation in the Power Station.
  • Swapped Attacker and Defender initial spawn positions in Control.
  • Orlov Military Base (Ground War)
  • Improved AI Bot ability to navigate the environment in Invasion mode.
  • Operation Spearhead (War)
  • Added collision near the Hotel to prevent players from exiting the playable area.
  • Added collision near the Corner Shop to protect players in their spawn area.
  • Addressed an exploit involving environmental turrets that allowed players to reach unintended locations.

MODES

  • Ground War
  • Pre-game lobby countdown timer will no longer reset when a player leaves.
  • Search and Destroy
  • Increased Player XP earned for several score events.
  • Kill: 500 XP
  • Assist: 200 XP
  • Shield Assist: 400 XP
  • Headshot: 1,000 XP
  • Plant: 1,000 XP
  • Defuse: 1,000 XP (+ 250 XP for Last Alive)
  • Ninja Defuse: 1,250 XP (+ 250 XP for Last Alive)
  • War
  • Players who join an in-progress match can no longer be placed on a full team.
  • Decreased tank escort phase time limit from 6m to 5m.
  • Joining an in-progress match during the ending cinematic sequence is no longer possible.

EQUIPMENT

  • Throwing Star (Lethal)
  • Addressed an issue that allowed one-hit kills without a Headshot.
  • EMD Grenade (Tactical)
  • Prompt to remove tracker will no longer persist after death.

FIELD UPGRADES

  • Deployable Cover
  • Previous deployments will now be destroyed upon new deployment as the maximum has been limited to 1.
  • Trophy System
  • Mosquito Drone (Killstreak) will no longer be targeted.

KILLSTREAKS

  • Juggernaut Recon
  • Addressed an exploit that allowed players to fire Loadout Weapons with unlimited ammo.
  • Precision Airstrike
  • Players will now properly look through the binoculars in third-person view.
  • Remote Turret
  • Implemented safeguard measures to prevent players from becoming stuck with the tablet in hand.

VEHICLES

  • NSTV
  • Increased traction control to improve handling on muddy surfaces.
  • Razor Tank
  • Decreased maximum forward speed by 14%.
  • Increased maximum reverse speed by 20% to match forward speed.
  • Increased turn speed by 40% to allow for tighter turns.
  • Increased ability to accelerate on sloped surfaces.

ZOMBIES

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 1 (Image via Activision)
Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 1 (Image via Activision)

SEASON 1 CONTENT

Story Act and Mission

  • Act IV and a new Story Mission are immediately available for all players at the start of Season 1.
  • A massive gateway has appeared in the Exclusion Zone. Investigate the area and engage in new end-game content.

Dark Aether Rifts

  • Dark Aether Rifts bring rewards to those who brave their challenges.
  • These otherworldly labyrinths are located inside the Dark Aether, where players and their squad have a limited time to complete a series of increasingly chaotic objectives to earn exceptional rewards. Find Sigils to enter the Dark Aether Rifts and face a new level of challenge!
  • Dark Aether Rifts are unlocked by solving a hidden quest, which activates after completing the new Season 1 Story Mission.

Wonder Weapon: V-R11

  • The V-R11 has been added to Modern Warfare Zombies.
  • Shoot zombies and transform them into humans, or blast humans to mutate them into friendly zombies.
  • Players receive a buff when shot.
  • The V-R11 has been added to the Mystery Box in Modern Warfare Zombies.
  • V-R11 Weapon Cases are now available via loot.

Acquisitions and Schematics

  • Dog Bone
  • Consume the Dog Bone to summon the strongest friendly Hell Hound companion. The pet Hellhound will follow you and attack nearby threats until its health runs out.
  • Golden Armor Plate
  • Consuming the new Golden Armor Plate replaces the Armor Carrier with Plates that automatically repair over time, in addition to providing the user additional damage resistances.
  • Aether Blade
  • The Aether Blade is a special Throwing Knife with infinite ammo and a boomerang-like combat style. After striking an enemy, the Aether Blade locates the next nearest enemy to hit before returning to its Operator.

Prestige Challenges

  • Season 1 allows you to level up past Rank 55 into Prestige Ranks that persist across seasons.
  • Beginning in Season 1, reaching Rank 56 will unlock Prestige 1. Achieving this unlocks rewards and a set of challenges in Modern Warfare Zombies — complete those challenges to unlock multiple exclusive Calling Cards.

Season 1 Battle Pass Weapons

  • The XRK Stalker, RAM-7, and Stormender are available in Modern Warfare Zombies loadouts once unlocked via the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Global Changes

  • Season 1 updates are not limited to just Zombies! Please reference the Global Section above for weapon balancing changes and more.

MAPS

Urzikstan

  • Various visual map fixes.

WEAPONS

Wonder Weapons

  • The Scorcher
  • The Scorcher’s launch ability will automatically fire when a player reaches their maximum charge under low ammo conditions.

Assault

  • DG-58
  • Addressed an issue that prevented camos from applying in the customization tab in loadout menus.

Weapon Cases

  • All Weapon Cases
  • Closed a duplication exploit.

MISSIONS

Hostile Takeover

  • Addressed an issue that prevented some safes from progressing this Mission.
  • Adjusted the description of this Mission in the Mission Select menu to state that Greene wants Players to hit “Terminus” instead of “Deadbolt.”

Merc Cleanup

  • Mercenaries killed from long distances inside Merc Camps will now progress this mission.

Shocked

  • This Mission now requires players to shock five separate Special zombies instead of shocking the same Special zombie multiple times.

Storm the Castle

  • The required mission item will always drop when the Warlord is killed.

GAMEPLAY

Contracts

  • Defend Ground Station
  • Addressed an issue that prevented the timer for the Defend Ground Station contract from appearing if players previously completed the same contract in a single session.
  • Mercenaries will now continue to fight Players after completing the Defend Ground Station contract.
  • Eliminate Bounty Target
  • HVTs lured far away from their original spawn location in an attempt to exploit their behavior will now return faster to their spawn and heal more.
  • Outlast
  • Enemies no longer spawn if players are not progressing the contract.
  • Raid Weapon Stash
  • Enemies no longer spawn if players are not progressing the contract.
  • Spore Control
  • Adjusted Spores to prevent them from spawning on a player, resulting in an instant death.

Acquisitions

  • General
  • Addressed an issue where players could store more Acquisitions in the stash than intended.
  • Aether Tools
  • Addressed an issue that prevented Aether Tools from applying if a player was driving a vehicle.
  • Ammo Mods
  • Addressed an issue that prevented Ammo Mods from applying if a player was driving a vehicle.
  • Perk-A-Colas
  • Tombstone Soda
  • Addressed an issue where Tombstones could spawn under the map.
  • Addressed an issue where Tombstones could spawn in the center of the map instead of where a player previously died.
  • Addressed an issue where sometimes players would not obtain their essence when interacting with a Tombstone.
  • Closed various duplication exploits associated with Tombstone Soda.
  • Ammo Mods
  • Brain Rot
  • Players will now receive essence when a Brain Rotted Zombie kills other Zombies or dies.

Looting

  • Various fixes for locations on the map where players could not loot items.

Exfil

  • Launch
  • More formidable enemies have been added to the Exfil experience in all zones.
  • Addressed a rare issue that prevented the Hilltop Exfil helicopter from landing.
  • In-Season
  • All exfils will increase the number of enemies spawned, with the Final Exfil receiving a significant boost to enemy count and enemy types.

General

  • Ammo Caches will now always fully refill applicable player ammo reserves.
  • Addressed an issue that allowed players to die instantly if they ran and slid into a Dog House.
  • Players will no longer be able to hide inside a Dog House.
  • Closed an out-of-bounds location that allowed players to stay alive outside the playable space.
  • Addressed an issue where Player selected Operator skins would change upon entering a vehicle.

ENEMIES

Zombies

  • Disciples
  • General
  • Addressed multiple issues that allowed Disciples to behave erratically, such as becoming stuck high in the air or on objects.
  • The Stormcaller
  • Addressed an issue that allowed The Stormcaller to die instantly from the Blood Burner’s Aether Pulse.
  • Hell Hounds
  • Hell Hound flame particles will disappear if a Hell Hound does not spawn.
  • Zombies
  • General
  • Adjusted spawns to prevent Zombies from spawning on top of fences.
  • Adjusted pathing to address exploits or incorrect pathing.
  • Light Armored Zombies
  • Addressed an issue that allowed Light Armored Zombies to receive more headshot damage than intended.

EQUIPMENT

Lethal Equipment

  • Experimental Gas Grenade
  • Damage against Aether Worms has been reduced.

Tactical Equipment

  • Decoy Grenades
  • Reduced the number of Decoy Grenades that can be stacked or equipped from 3 to 2.
  • Reduced Decoy Grenade duration from 8 seconds to 6.

KILLSTREAKS

Juggernaut

  • Addressed an issue where players could destroy an Exfil helicopter by calling in a Juggernaut suit crate on top of it.

Sentry Turret

  • Players can no longer kill themselves or others when placing down a Sentry Turret.

CUSTOMIZATION

Camos

  • Borealis (MWIII) and Bioluminescent (MWII) Update.
  • Increased the animation rate of the Borealis and Bioluminescent Completionist Camos

UIX

  • Player health and stamina are now represented by dynamic bars on the HUD.
  • Addressed an issue that prevented pings on looted items in caches from disappearing automatically.
  • Addressed an issue where players who attempted to equip a Mission Reward in the Gear tab would sometimes equip the wrong item.
  • Addressed an issue where objective titles would occasionally not display while loading into a match.
  • Addressed an issue where objective text would occasionally display outside its panel while loading into a match.
  • Addressed an issue where players would be returned to the lobby screen when selecting “Activate Armory Unlock” on a locked Tactical or Lethal equipment item.

PROGRESSION

Achievements

  • The First Step
  • Players can now unlock “The First Step” for reaching level 55 in Modern Warfare Zombies. Previously, players would need to enter the Multiplayer menu to obtain the achievement.

Camos

  • Completionist Camos
  • Golden Enigma (MWIII) & Golden Ivory (MWII) Update
  • We’ve released a fix that allows Players to complete the Golden Enigma and Golden Ivory Completionist Camos with Blueprint weapons and Custom Mods.

AUDIO

Battle Chatter

  • “Friendly Fire” Operator chatter will play less frequently.

STABILITY

  • Adjustments have been made to better ensure players keep their loadout and rucksack inventory if they do not successfully deploy into a match.
  • Added various crash and stability fixes.

After these Modern Warfare 3 patch notes, check out Warzone Season 1 patch notes.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...