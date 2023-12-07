Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 patch notes: New weapons, map, gameplay features, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is here with a bunch of new content, including three maps, two killstreaks, a mode, and two game modes. The update is now live, and players can jump right in to play the new content. Developer Sledgehammer Games has also introduced a selection of new weapons as well as aftermarket parts, increasing the already vast arsenal of Modern Warfare 3.
With that being said, let's take a look at the Season 1 patch notes for Modern Warfare 3.
Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 full patch notes
Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 brings a lot of new features and content, including new weapons, Operators, and more. Here are the full patch notes:
NEW MAPS
- Greece
- Test your mettle in a once-idyllic coastal town, where waters at the shore lap at the hull of a burning yacht, signaling disaster.
- Meat
- Deploy to the West Coast for some fast-paced butchery, in a compact map centered around the East Bay Meats slaughterhouse.
- Training Facility (Gunfight)
- Challenge another duo within the remains of an old warehouse, now repurposed as part of Konni Group’s training facilities.
NEW KILLSTREAKS
- EMP
- Electromagnetic pulse to disrupt enemy killstreaks and equipment.
- Earned via 13 Kills, 1,625 Score, or Care Packages.
- Swarm
- Deploys a large number of mosquito drones to provide blanket coverage over the entire area.
- Earned via 15 Kills, 1,875 Score, or Care Packages.
NEW PERK
- Assassin Vest
- Kills don't display skulls. Immune to UAV and enemy radar effects (including while stationary).
NEW MODES
- All or Nothing
- Players start with Throwing Knives and an empty Pistol. Perks are earned by eliminating other players and staying alive.
- Gunfight
- Small team, multi-round cage matches. First team to reach the round limit wins.
GLOBAL
New Weapons
- RAM-7 (Assault Rifle)
- Exceptionally compact, this bullpup assault rifle sports a lightweight, polymer frame and is chambered in versatile 5.56.
- Unlockable via Sector A7 of the Season 1 Battle Pass
- XRK Stalker (Sniper Rifle)
- Stalk your prey and lay them out with this tactical sniper rifle chambered in .50 Cal.
- Unlockable via Sector A4 of the Season 1 Battle Pass
- Stormender (Launcher)
- This state-of-the-art weapon system fires a localized EMP on a slight delay. Destroys tactical and lethal equipment and temporarily disables other electronic devices.
- Unlockable via Sector A12 of the Season 1 Battle Pass
New Aftermarket Parts
- JAK Purifier
- An underbarrel flamethrower. What more needs to be said? Burn it all down.
- Compatible with: MTZ-556, Holger 556, DG-56, SVA 545, RAM-7, MTZ-762, BAS-B, Sidewinder, Riveter
- JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit
- This kit creates two stacked barrels that fire simultaneously. This offers twice as much down-range damage at the cost of some accuracy.
- Compatible with: AMR9 (Submachine Gun)
- JAK Thunder LMG Kit
- Dominate lanes and hold objectives with this LMG conversion kit that brings a large capacity magazine and ramps in fire rate the longer you hold down the trigger.
- Compatible with: Sidewinder (Battle Rifle)
- JAK BRB
- This compensator borders on excessive, offering a phenomenal reduction to recoil while significantly increasing muzzle report, resulting in an extended red dot on enemy radars.
- Compatible with: Many Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Battle Rifles, Marksman Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.
- JAK Bullseye
- Very low-profile dot Optic. Limited interference from framework offers an exceptionally clear sight picture.
- Compatible with: Most weapon categories
- JAK Glassless Optic
- This small, glassless reflex Optic offers a crisp and clear sight picture for snappy target acquisition.
- Compatible with: Most weapon categories
- JAK Signal Burst
- A conversion kit designed for accuracy and controllability with four-round bursts.
- Compatible with: Holger 556 (AR)
- JAK Beholder Rifle Kit
- A long and heavy barrel that offers the best increase to range. Improves recoil control and damage range, converting this Handgun into a single-shot Rifle.
- Compatible with: TYR (Handgun)
- JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion
- Rival Assault Rifles with this three-round burst conversion kit that excels at mid range combat.
- Compatible with: Rival-9 (Submachine Gun)
New Operators
- Abolisher BlackCell (SpecGru)
- [Redacted]
- Dokkaebi (KorTac)
- Ari was born in South Korea to a family of gifted engineers. Tired of hiding from North Korean agents, she hacked into the South Korean Military’s private contacts and found the global Kortac Faction.
- Nolan (KorTac)
- Recently anointed as Vladimir Makarov’s right hand man, Captain Andrei Nolan executes both plans and enemies with ferocious precision in the name of igniting a long-awaited war between East and West.
New Event
- We’ll be talking about what Zombie Santa is bringing to town in patch notes that will release closer to when the event launches over the holidays. Stay tuned!
New Battlepass
- A brand new Battle Pass arrives with the Season 1 bringing a variety of Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more.
New PC features
- GeForce RTX gamers can activate pre-game full ray tracing, also known as path tracing in pre-game lobbies, enabling you to see your characters, skins, vehicles, and weapons in an entirely new light.
- All GeForce RTX gamers can activate Path Tracing via the Video options menu, and doing so will automatically enable NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with DLSS Ray Reconstruction.
MULTIPLAYER
New Features & Quality of Life
- Player health and stamina are now represented by dynamic bars on the HUD.
- Note: This feature is only available in Multiplayer and Zombies.
- Faction assignment will now appear as a splash at the start of each match.
- Added Upper Legs Damage and Empty Reload Quickness statistics to the Details widget in the Gunsmith.
- Increased decimal precision of the Flinch Resistance stat in the Details widget in the Gunsmith.
- Added icons in the Gunsmith to represent which title an Attachment originates from.
- Reduced volume of the Multi-Kill and Medal splash sound effects.
Bug Fixes
- In Search and Destroy, hovering a bombsite on the Tac-Map will no longer reveal when a player is actively defusing.
- Addressed multiple issues in Private Matches that caused players to be kicked back to the Main Menu.
- Hovering an equipped Killstreak will no longer kick the player back to the Multiplayer menu.
- Resolved a font rendering issue that caused text to be improperly displayed.
- Improved performance of Social features for players with large Friend counts.
- Resolved an issue in which the incorrect Weapon would be featured in the overlay of Killcams.
- Kill Counter will now properly function with streaks beyond 120 Kills.
- Reduced hitching that infrequently occurred while transitioning between menus.
- Addressed an issue that caused the application to freeze while editing a Loadout.
- Resolved a crash that could occur prior to viewing an After Action Report.
- Addressed an issue that caused a crash while reporting a player.
- Lockpick (Operator) can now be equipped, where available, without using the Quick Equip option.
- Scrolling menus while in splitscreen will no long result in the cursor appearing off-screen.
- Improved readability of the timer below the Event tab.
GAMEPLAY
Movement
- Added a delay following multiple rapid stance transitions to prevent exploitable repetition.
- Crouch to Stand: 150ms
- Prone to Stand: 600ms
Spawns
- Improved spawn protection against enemy Equipment and Killstreaks.
- In Hardpoint, several adjustments have been made to improve the flow of combat and increase control of team-owned areas.
WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS
- Decreased hipfire spread penalty incurred while firing/moving for all Submachine Guns.
Assault Rifles
- MTZ-556
- Increased maximum hipfire spread while standing by 10%.
- Increased maximum hipfire spread while crouched by 6%.
- Increased hipfire spread penalty incurred while firing by 10%.
- Increased hipfire spread penalty incurred while moving by 4%.
- MTZ Natter Heavy Short (Barrel)
- Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 5%.
- Bruen Thunder V9 (Stock)
- Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 6%.
Battle Rifles
- BAS-B
- Increased damage multipliers in semi-auto fire type to intended values.
- Lower-Torso: 1x to 1.2x
- Arm & Hand: 1x to 1.35x
- Sidewinder
- Decreased aim down sights time from 280ms to 265ms (-5%).
- Tempus Predator Precision (Barrel)
- Increased gun kick control benefit by 5%.
- Huntsman Series-R Integrated Suppressor (Barrel)
- Increased gun kick control benefit by 7%.
- RB Borealis Grip (Rear Grip)
- Increased gun kick control benefit by 5%.
Submachine Guns
- Striker
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 100ms (-9%).
- Decreased aim down sights time from 230ms to 215ms (-7%).
- Striker Stubby (Barrel)
- Added 9% aim down sights time benefit.
- WSP Swarm
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 88ms (-20%).
- Decreased aim down sights time from 190ms to 175ms (-8%).
- Striker 9
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 100ms (-9%).
- Decreased aim down sights time from 225ms to 205ms (-9%).
- Striker Stubby (Barrel)
- Added 9% aim down sights time benefit.
Shotguns
- Lockwood 680
- Tac-Stance will no longer reduce damage pellet count.
Marksman Rifles
- MCW 6.8
- Equipping the Full-Auto Conversion Kit and 60rnd Drum Magazine will no longer result in a broken aim down sights animation.
Melee
- Riot Shield
- Increased melee damage from 50 to 75 (+50%).
- Added a 10% movement speed penalty while stowed.
Attachments
- S-37C DL Breacher Device (Muzzle)
- Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 14%.
- Resolved an issue that prevented one-hit melee kills in round-based Modes.
- Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip (Underbarrel)
- Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 8%.
- Hollowpoint (Ammunition)
- Decreased inflicted sprint penalty time from 800ms to 200ms (-75%).
Modern Warfare II (Carry-Forward)
- Increased reserve ammunition for all Weapons to MWIII standards.
- Decreased hipfire spread benefit of Underbarrel vertical grips by 5-12%.
- Decreased hipfire spread benefit of applicable Lasers by 2-5%.
Assault Rifles
- M4
- Increased maximum damage from 28 to 35 (+25%).
- Decreased head and neck damage multipliers from 1.37x 1.1x (-20%).
Battle Rifles
- TAQ-V
- Increased lower-torso, leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.8x to 1.1x (+38%).
Submachine Guns
- Vaznev-9K
- Increased near-medium damage from 29 to 30 (+3%).
- ISO 45
- Increased maximum damage from 30 to 33 (+10%).
Shotguns
- KV Broadside
- Increased far-medium damage range from 9m to 10m (+8%).
- Decreased aim down sights spread slightly.
Light Machine Guns
- RAAL MG
- Decreased aim down sights time from 470ms to 390ms (-17%).
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 375ms to 320ms (-15%).
- Decreased tactical sprint to fire time from 496ms to 416ms (-16%).
- 556 Icarus
- Increased maximum damage from 28 to 34 (+21%).
- Decreased head damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.1x (-21%).
Marksman Rifles
- SP-R 208
- Increased maximum damage range from 15m to 20m (+28%).
- Decreased aim down sights time from 370ms to 340ms (-8%).
Handguns
- Basilisk
- Increased maximum damage range from 5m to 7m (+35%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 6m to 15m (+140%).
- Increased far-medium damage range from 17m to 23m (+32%).
PROGRESSION
- Corrected unlock requirement descriptions for multiple Weapon Attachments.
- Revised conditions for multiple unlocks that caused Attachments to be unavailable at the expected Weapon level.
- Associated weaponry will now be properly included in the Camo unlock splashes.
- Player Rank
- Increased Level cap from 55 to 250, enabling players to reach Prestige 5.
- At each Prestige, a new animated icon is unlocked.
CUSTOMIZATION
- Increased animation rate of the Priceless and Interstellar Completionist Camos.
MAPS
- Derail
- Swapped Attacker and Defender initial spawn positions in Control.
- Estate
- Improved bullet penetration through the staircase in the Lodge.
- Adjusted collision to prevent players can accessing an unintended location near the Front Entrance of the Lodge.
- Highrise
- Improved ambient audio reverberation in the Mechanical Room.
- Deprioritized spawn points distant from the objective in Hardpoint.
- Karachi
- Players will now spawn on the correct side of the map assigned to their team in Cutthroat.
- Quarry
- Added collision near the Offices to prevent players from reaching unintended locations.
- Addressed an issue that caused players to spawn in unfavorable conditions in the Hardpoint game mode.
- Skidrow
- Enemy player nameplates are no longer visible through certain surfaces in the Apartments.
- Terminal
- Added additional spawn points in Free-for-All mode to improve player experience.
- Improved ability to gauge spawn selection quality in all Modes.
- Relocated a spawn point that placed players outside of the playable area.
- Scrapyard
- Reviewed objective capture points to prevent players from capturing from unintended locations in Hardpoint and Control modes.
- Added additional spawn points in Free-for-All mode to improve player experience.
- Sub Base
- Improved ambient audio reverberation in the Power Station.
- Swapped Attacker and Defender initial spawn positions in Control.
- Orlov Military Base (Ground War)
- Improved AI Bot ability to navigate the environment in Invasion mode.
- Operation Spearhead (War)
- Added collision near the Hotel to prevent players from exiting the playable area.
- Added collision near the Corner Shop to protect players in their spawn area.
- Addressed an exploit involving environmental turrets that allowed players to reach unintended locations.
MODES
- Ground War
- Pre-game lobby countdown timer will no longer reset when a player leaves.
- Search and Destroy
- Increased Player XP earned for several score events.
- Kill: 500 XP
- Assist: 200 XP
- Shield Assist: 400 XP
- Headshot: 1,000 XP
- Plant: 1,000 XP
- Defuse: 1,000 XP (+ 250 XP for Last Alive)
- Ninja Defuse: 1,250 XP (+ 250 XP for Last Alive)
- War
- Players who join an in-progress match can no longer be placed on a full team.
- Decreased tank escort phase time limit from 6m to 5m.
- Joining an in-progress match during the ending cinematic sequence is no longer possible.
EQUIPMENT
- Throwing Star (Lethal)
- Addressed an issue that allowed one-hit kills without a Headshot.
- EMD Grenade (Tactical)
- Prompt to remove tracker will no longer persist after death.
FIELD UPGRADES
- Deployable Cover
- Previous deployments will now be destroyed upon new deployment as the maximum has been limited to 1.
- Trophy System
- Mosquito Drone (Killstreak) will no longer be targeted.
KILLSTREAKS
- Juggernaut Recon
- Addressed an exploit that allowed players to fire Loadout Weapons with unlimited ammo.
- Precision Airstrike
- Players will now properly look through the binoculars in third-person view.
- Remote Turret
- Implemented safeguard measures to prevent players from becoming stuck with the tablet in hand.
VEHICLES
- NSTV
- Increased traction control to improve handling on muddy surfaces.
- Razor Tank
- Decreased maximum forward speed by 14%.
- Increased maximum reverse speed by 20% to match forward speed.
- Increased turn speed by 40% to allow for tighter turns.
- Increased ability to accelerate on sloped surfaces.
ZOMBIES
SEASON 1 CONTENT
Story Act and Mission
- Act IV and a new Story Mission are immediately available for all players at the start of Season 1.
- A massive gateway has appeared in the Exclusion Zone. Investigate the area and engage in new end-game content.
Dark Aether Rifts
- Dark Aether Rifts bring rewards to those who brave their challenges.
- These otherworldly labyrinths are located inside the Dark Aether, where players and their squad have a limited time to complete a series of increasingly chaotic objectives to earn exceptional rewards. Find Sigils to enter the Dark Aether Rifts and face a new level of challenge!
- Dark Aether Rifts are unlocked by solving a hidden quest, which activates after completing the new Season 1 Story Mission.
Wonder Weapon: V-R11
- The V-R11 has been added to Modern Warfare Zombies.
- Shoot zombies and transform them into humans, or blast humans to mutate them into friendly zombies.
- Players receive a buff when shot.
- The V-R11 has been added to the Mystery Box in Modern Warfare Zombies.
- V-R11 Weapon Cases are now available via loot.
Acquisitions and Schematics
- Dog Bone
- Consume the Dog Bone to summon the strongest friendly Hell Hound companion. The pet Hellhound will follow you and attack nearby threats until its health runs out.
- Golden Armor Plate
- Consuming the new Golden Armor Plate replaces the Armor Carrier with Plates that automatically repair over time, in addition to providing the user additional damage resistances.
- Aether Blade
- The Aether Blade is a special Throwing Knife with infinite ammo and a boomerang-like combat style. After striking an enemy, the Aether Blade locates the next nearest enemy to hit before returning to its Operator.
Prestige Challenges
- Season 1 allows you to level up past Rank 55 into Prestige Ranks that persist across seasons.
- Beginning in Season 1, reaching Rank 56 will unlock Prestige 1. Achieving this unlocks rewards and a set of challenges in Modern Warfare Zombies — complete those challenges to unlock multiple exclusive Calling Cards.
Season 1 Battle Pass Weapons
- The XRK Stalker, RAM-7, and Stormender are available in Modern Warfare Zombies loadouts once unlocked via the Season 1 Battle Pass.
Global Changes
- Season 1 updates are not limited to just Zombies! Please reference the Global Section above for weapon balancing changes and more.
MAPS
Urzikstan
- Various visual map fixes.
WEAPONS
Wonder Weapons
- The Scorcher
- The Scorcher’s launch ability will automatically fire when a player reaches their maximum charge under low ammo conditions.
Assault
- DG-58
- Addressed an issue that prevented camos from applying in the customization tab in loadout menus.
Weapon Cases
- All Weapon Cases
- Closed a duplication exploit.
MISSIONS
Hostile Takeover
- Addressed an issue that prevented some safes from progressing this Mission.
- Adjusted the description of this Mission in the Mission Select menu to state that Greene wants Players to hit “Terminus” instead of “Deadbolt.”
Merc Cleanup
- Mercenaries killed from long distances inside Merc Camps will now progress this mission.
Shocked
- This Mission now requires players to shock five separate Special zombies instead of shocking the same Special zombie multiple times.
Storm the Castle
- The required mission item will always drop when the Warlord is killed.
GAMEPLAY
Contracts
- Defend Ground Station
- Addressed an issue that prevented the timer for the Defend Ground Station contract from appearing if players previously completed the same contract in a single session.
- Mercenaries will now continue to fight Players after completing the Defend Ground Station contract.
- Eliminate Bounty Target
- HVTs lured far away from their original spawn location in an attempt to exploit their behavior will now return faster to their spawn and heal more.
- Outlast
- Enemies no longer spawn if players are not progressing the contract.
- Raid Weapon Stash
- Enemies no longer spawn if players are not progressing the contract.
- Spore Control
- Adjusted Spores to prevent them from spawning on a player, resulting in an instant death.
Acquisitions
- General
- Addressed an issue where players could store more Acquisitions in the stash than intended.
- Aether Tools
- Addressed an issue that prevented Aether Tools from applying if a player was driving a vehicle.
- Ammo Mods
- Addressed an issue that prevented Ammo Mods from applying if a player was driving a vehicle.
- Perk-A-Colas
- Tombstone Soda
- Addressed an issue where Tombstones could spawn under the map.
- Addressed an issue where Tombstones could spawn in the center of the map instead of where a player previously died.
- Addressed an issue where sometimes players would not obtain their essence when interacting with a Tombstone.
- Closed various duplication exploits associated with Tombstone Soda.
- Ammo Mods
- Brain Rot
- Players will now receive essence when a Brain Rotted Zombie kills other Zombies or dies.
Looting
- Various fixes for locations on the map where players could not loot items.
Exfil
- Launch
- More formidable enemies have been added to the Exfil experience in all zones.
- Addressed a rare issue that prevented the Hilltop Exfil helicopter from landing.
- In-Season
- All exfils will increase the number of enemies spawned, with the Final Exfil receiving a significant boost to enemy count and enemy types.
General
- Ammo Caches will now always fully refill applicable player ammo reserves.
- Addressed an issue that allowed players to die instantly if they ran and slid into a Dog House.
- Players will no longer be able to hide inside a Dog House.
- Closed an out-of-bounds location that allowed players to stay alive outside the playable space.
- Addressed an issue where Player selected Operator skins would change upon entering a vehicle.
ENEMIES
Zombies
- Disciples
- General
- Addressed multiple issues that allowed Disciples to behave erratically, such as becoming stuck high in the air or on objects.
- The Stormcaller
- Addressed an issue that allowed The Stormcaller to die instantly from the Blood Burner’s Aether Pulse.
- Hell Hounds
- Hell Hound flame particles will disappear if a Hell Hound does not spawn.
- Zombies
- General
- Adjusted spawns to prevent Zombies from spawning on top of fences.
- Adjusted pathing to address exploits or incorrect pathing.
- Light Armored Zombies
- Addressed an issue that allowed Light Armored Zombies to receive more headshot damage than intended.
EQUIPMENT
Lethal Equipment
- Experimental Gas Grenade
- Damage against Aether Worms has been reduced.
Tactical Equipment
- Decoy Grenades
- Reduced the number of Decoy Grenades that can be stacked or equipped from 3 to 2.
- Reduced Decoy Grenade duration from 8 seconds to 6.
KILLSTREAKS
Juggernaut
- Addressed an issue where players could destroy an Exfil helicopter by calling in a Juggernaut suit crate on top of it.
Sentry Turret
- Players can no longer kill themselves or others when placing down a Sentry Turret.
CUSTOMIZATION
Camos
- Borealis (MWIII) and Bioluminescent (MWII) Update.
- Increased the animation rate of the Borealis and Bioluminescent Completionist Camos
UIX
- Player health and stamina are now represented by dynamic bars on the HUD.
- Addressed an issue that prevented pings on looted items in caches from disappearing automatically.
- Addressed an issue where players who attempted to equip a Mission Reward in the Gear tab would sometimes equip the wrong item.
- Addressed an issue where objective titles would occasionally not display while loading into a match.
- Addressed an issue where objective text would occasionally display outside its panel while loading into a match.
- Addressed an issue where players would be returned to the lobby screen when selecting “Activate Armory Unlock” on a locked Tactical or Lethal equipment item.
PROGRESSION
Achievements
- The First Step
- Players can now unlock “The First Step” for reaching level 55 in Modern Warfare Zombies. Previously, players would need to enter the Multiplayer menu to obtain the achievement.
Camos
- Completionist Camos
- Golden Enigma (MWIII) & Golden Ivory (MWII) Update
- We’ve released a fix that allows Players to complete the Golden Enigma and Golden Ivory Completionist Camos with Blueprint weapons and Custom Mods.
AUDIO
Battle Chatter
- “Friendly Fire” Operator chatter will play less frequently.
STABILITY
- Adjustments have been made to better ensure players keep their loadout and rucksack inventory if they do not successfully deploy into a match.
- Added various crash and stability fixes.
After these Modern Warfare 3 patch notes, check out Warzone Season 1 patch notes.
