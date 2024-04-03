Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3

Warzone Season 3 has brought in a host of weapon buffs and nerfs, potentially altering the current meta. Unlike the previous updates, this patch aims to bring many MW2 weapons back to the limelight and in that effort, saw many Modern Warfare 3 weapons being nerfed. For instance, the RAM-7 Assault Rifle and the BAS-B Battle Rifle from MW3 were nerfed.

In contrast, guns like the Lachmann Sub SMG and the M13C Assault from MW2 saw drastic improvements.

That said, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3.

All weapon changes in the Warzone Season 3 update

Expand Tweet

The patch notes for Warzone Season 3 state the following weapon buffs and nerfs:

Assault Rifles

RAM-7

Max Damage decreased to 32, down from 36.

Near-Mid Damage decreased to 28, down from 30.

Max Damage Range decreased to 24.13 meters, down from 26.67.

Head Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.3x.

Neck Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.3x.

DG-56

Increased sprint to fire time to 199ms, up from 178ms.

Lachmann 556 (MWII)

Max Damage increased to 28, up from 24.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 21.

Neck Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.06x.

Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.06x.

Arm and Hand modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

M13C (MWII)

Max Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 17.78.

FR Avancer (MWII)

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.12x, up from 1.06x.

Tempus Razorback (MWII)

Max Damage increased to 28, up from 27.

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1x, up from 0.9x.

Battle Rifles

BAS-B

Decreased rate of fire to 600rpm, down from 667rpm.

Decreased recoil center speed by 6%.

JAK Outlaw-277

Max Damage decreased to 90, down from 100.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 25.4 meters, down from 27.94.

Head Modifier decreased to 1.4x, down from 1.6x.

Upper Torso and Arms Modifiers decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x.

Decreased sprint to fire time to 226ms, down from 252ms.

Decreased aim down sight time to 240ms, down from 300ms.

Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty to 135%, down from 150%.

MTZ-762

Max Damage decreased to 38, down from 40.

Near-Mid Damage decreased to 35, down from 38.

SOA Subverter

Max Damage Range decreased to 22.86 meters, down from 25.4.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 41.91 meters, down from 46.23.

Increased sprint to fire time to 268ms, up from 256ms.

Increased aim down sight time to 290ms, up from 270ms.

Sidewinder

Decreased sprint to fire time to 210ms, down from 231ms.

Increased bullet velocity to 770m/s, up from 600m/s.

Submachine Guns

RAM-9

Max Damage decreased to 27, down from 30.

Decreased sprint to fire time to 147ms, down from 178ms.

AMR9

Max Damage decreased to 27, down from 31.

Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 25.

Near-Mid Damage decreased to 25, down from 27.

Max Damage Range decreased to 17.78 meters, down from 22.86.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 34.29 meters, down from 40.64.

Decreased sprint to fire time to 136ms, down from 189ms.

Rival-9

Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 93ms.

HRM-9

Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 94ms.

Striker

Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 100ms.

Striker 9

Max Damage Range increased to 12.19 meters, up from 10.67.

Increased sprint to fire time to 103ms, up from 100ms.

WSP-9

Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 88ms.

WSP Swarm

Increased sprint to fire time to 99ms, up from 88ms.

MX9 (MWII)

Near-Mid Damage increased to 28, up from 26.

Max Damage Range increased to 11.17 meters, up from 9.65.

Lachmann Sub (MWII)

Max Damage increased to 28, up from 27.

Max Damage Range increased to 9.65 meters, up from 8.25.

BAS-P (MWII)

Max Damage increased to 28, up from 26.

Light Machine Guns

Bruen MK9

Min Damage decreased to 24, down from 26.

Decreased aim down sight time to 350ms, down from 410ms.

TAQ Eradicator

Max Damage increased to 30, up from 28.

TAQ Evolvere

Increased sprint to fire time to 257ms, up from 245ms.

Increased aim down sight time to 415ms, up from 385ms.

5.56 Belt Magazines

Decreased rate of fire to 789rpm, down from 857rpm.

RAPP H (MWII)

Upper Torso & Neck Modifier increased 1.1x, up from 1.08x.

Arm and Hand Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 0.95x.

HCR 56 (MWII)

Max Damage Range increased to 33.65 meters, up from 30.73.

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 0.99x.

Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.

RAAL MG (MWII)

Increased sprint to fire time to 216ms, up from 199ms.

Increased aim down sight time to 380ms, up from 330ms.

Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent (MWII)

Max Damage decreased to 70, down from 74.

Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker

Increased aim down sight time to 600ms, up from 580ms.

KV Inhibitor

Increased aim down sight time to 580ms, up from 540ms.

SP-X 80 (MWII)

Increased sprint to fire time to 310ms, up from 270ms.

Increased aim down sight time to 590ms, up from 570ms.

Handguns

Renetti

Max Damage Range increased to 12.95 meters, up from 11.68.

WSP Stinger

Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip

Increased rate of fire to 750rpm, up from 600rpm.

That covers all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3. The SMGs have received the most changes this time around. On the other hand, classes like the Marksman Rifles didn't see any drastic change. All in all, the patch seems to be quite balanced, bringing back life to the MW2 weapons.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

Warzone Season 3 release date and time for all regions || Snoop Dogg returns to Call of Duty in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 || All new weapons confirmed in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 || All events in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3: Release dates, what to expect, and more || MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass: Price, what's included, is it worth buying || How to unlock MORS in Warzone and MW3