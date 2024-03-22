5 best tips for beginners in Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile can be quite competitive. It demands the best from players and expects them to overcome numerous obstacles to be the last one alive. The skills required to succeed in this game go beyond just aiming and shooting. It has a lot to do with strategic movement and rotation, managing one's economy wisely, and more. However, all these variables might be a little overwhelming for those who are new to the title.

In this article, we'll take a look at five best tips for beginners in Warzone Mobile that will help them not only get more kills but also earn that win.

5 tips for beginners to improve in Warzone Mobile

1) Avoid hot drops

First of all, if you are new to Warzone Mobile, you should avoid hot drops. Some locations on the map promise brilliant loot, and as a result, a lot of players tend to drop in those locations. This makes survival a challenging task.

These areas tend to have multiple enemies who will be competing for the loot there. If you are new to the game and are still learning the basics, chances are, you won't make it out alive.

Here are some hot areas in Warzone Mobile you should avoid if you are a complete beginner:

Quarry

Downtown

Storage Town

Hospital

Prison

Port

TV Station

Promenade East

Train Station

2) Carry the essentials

Gas Mask and Self Revive Kit are essentials in WZM (Images via Activision)

Your primary objective in Warzone Mobile is to find good guns first, and that is something you'll actively do. However, don't forget the essentials while looting. These include two specific items - a Gas Mask and a Self-Revive Kit. These two items can not only save your life in dire situations but also get you that win.

A Gas Mask essentially allows you to stay inside the gas zone for a few seconds, allowing you to create new paths to traverse around the map. Furthermore, if for some reason you're stuck far from the safe zone, this item will save your life.

A Self Revive Kit, as the name suggests, allows you to revive yourself after being knocked out by an enemy. It does not matter if you are playing solo or with your friends, if you are knocked out, having this kit allows you to quickly get back on your feet while your friends provide the cover fire for you to get back into the fight safely.

These items can be found in loot caches, and if you have sufficient money, you can buy them from the nearest Buy Station. Always remember to carry these two essentials when you are in a match.

3) Get your custom loadouts at the earliest

Getting the Loadout Drop in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Now that you have your essentials ready, your next objective should be to collect your loadout as soon as possible.

During a match, the game will spawn Loadout Drops that allow you to access your custom loadouts. Make sure you collect it as soon as it spawns.

If you believe that the Loadout Drop isn't in a safe location, you can always buy a Loadout Drop Marker from the Buy Station and use it to call in your personal Loadout Drop. It will be marked with a square blue icon as seen in the image above. If you see one, make sure to interact with it and collect your custom loadout at the earliest.

4) Turn off Auto Fire

Turning off Auto Fire in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Even if you are new to Warzone Mobile and struggling to aim, it is highly advised to turn off Auto Fire. To do so, follow the steps below:

Launch WZM.

Go to 'Settings' and find the 'Controls' Menu.

Here, find Weapon Trigger and set it to Manual Fire.

Auto Fire can be quite problematic in a variety of scenarios. If it's on and you are simply aiming down your sights at an enemy to get a better look at them but don't want to shoot them, the game will auto-shoot at them. This will give away your position to the enemies on the map.

Hence, it is always recommended that you be in control of when and where you want to shoot.

5) Customize your controls

Finally, once you have turned off Auto Fire, it is recommended to change a few other settings in-game. These settings are as follows:

Turn to Damage Assist: Off

Off Auto Mantle: Off

Off Parachute: Auto Once

Auto Once Climb Stairs Buttons: Off

Off Auto Crouch: Off

Off Turn Corners Assistance: Off

Off Auto Equip Armor: Off

Off Virtual Stick Behavior: Analog

Analog ADS Button Allows Rotation: Off

Off Fire Button Allows Rotation: Off

Off Throw Back Button Allows Rotation: Off

Off Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On

On Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Short

Short Sprinting Door Bash: On

On Aim Assist: On

On Hitmarker Size: Small

Small Fixed Joystick: Off

These settings are quintessential to improving your gunplay and movement in the game. Implementing these settings is a must. However, if you feel like you are performing worse after changing the abovementioned settings, you can always go back to the ones that resulted in better performance for you.

These control settings in Warzone Mobile are designed for beginners, so players with a lot of mobile gaming experience should tweak them as per their preference.

