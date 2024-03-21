Can Warzone Mobile compete with Fortnite Mobile? Possibilities explored

Call of Duty's most ambitious mobile game, Warzone Mobile, is just a few hours away from going live. The shooter promises a lot, right from top-notch graphical fidelity to cross-progression with current-gen CoD titles Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. While all these features make it stand out from the rest, it still has a few competitors in the market, one of them being Fortnite Mobile.

This article takes a closer look at both games and see how they stand against each other.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Warzone Mobile vs Fortnite Mobile: Where do they stand?

When comparing Warzone Mobile to Fortnite Mobile, there are several things to consider. However, we must first acknowledge the similarities. Both are battle royale titles that play on mobile devices and allow for cross-progression.

With that out of the way, here are the two main ways these two titles differ from each other:

Ease of access and availability

Downloading and installing Warzone Mobile is quite straightforward. Simply get the game from the Apple App Store or Google's Play Store. The title supports all new mobile devices and promises to run without hiccups.

Fortnite Mobile, on the other hand, is not easy to get access to. You must get the game from either the Samsung Galaxy Store or the Epic Games Store app. It is certainly not as straightforward as WZM is. Furthermore, the battle royale game is not officially available on iOS devices. This leaves a huge market of iOS users left out.

Hence, it goes without saying that when it comes to ease of accessing and availability, Warzone Mobile gets the upper hand.

You can play Warzone Mobile on both Android and iOS platforms.

Crossplay and social features

Fortnite Mobile provides more than cross-progression. In fact, the game supports crossplay, which allows fans on mobile devices to play with their friends on PC or consoles. It is the Fortnite we all know and love, and this version is just a port that is optimized for mobile devices.

However, Warzone Mobile isn't quite like that. It is a game on its own. While it shares some similarities with Warzone and MW3 and allows for cross-progression, it is completely a different title with its own maps and features that aren't yet available on the PC or console version of the battle royale title.

Hence, needless to say, crossplay here is out of the question. So if you think you'll be able to play the game with your friends on a PC or console, you might be wrong.

Conclusion: Is Warzone Mobile a worthy competitor to Fortnite Mobile?

When compared in these two parameters alone, none of the titles come out on top. While Warzone Mobile is easier to access and play, Fortnite Mobile enables you to play with your friends on the go who might be signing in from a console or a PC. Hence, at the end of the day, it is the overall popularity of the mainstream games that is going to define how well they perform in the market.

Call of Duty is a big name in the video games industry, and Fortnite isn't far behind. Warzone especially, became a household name ever since it dropped back in 2020 with Verdansk. However, it is also worth noting here that Fortnite defined the battle royale genre back in the day and remains one of the most popular BR games out there.

WZM is a newer title and promises to deliver console-quality gaming on a mobile device. Furthermore, as Fortnite Mobile isn't available on iOS, a lot of users won't be able to play the title on their devices ever.

This might give Warzone Mobile an edge, allowing it to compete with Epic Games' shooter which already has a major foothold in the mobile gaming space.

That said, WZM is yet to be released, and only time will tell how the two titles fare in the long run. Needless to say, WZM is a strong contender to Fortnite Mobile, and both titles will be the poster children of triple-A gaming on mobile devices for the time being.

