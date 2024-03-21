Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges are currently live, bringing fans a new set of tasks, a host of XP rewards, and an Aftermarket Kit to earn. In this week, players have a total of seven challenges to complete across all three modes - MW3 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Fortunately, they are quite easy to complete, and gamers shouldn't face any trouble.

That said, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at all the Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges, how you can complete them, and get a hold of the final reward.

All Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges and their rewards

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges are pretty straightforward and can be completed within a few matches. Here are all the challenges that you are tasked with this week, along with the rewards for completing them:

MW3 (Multiplayer)

All MW3 Season 2 Week 7Multiplayer challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

MW3 Multiplayer challenges in Season 2 Week 7 are extremely easy. However, for some challenges such as the Tac Stance, Longshot, and Clean Kills, it is advised to play the Hardcore mode for those quick eliminations. Here are all the challenges this week:

Get 20 Operator Clean Kills with Iron Sights Equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle - 2500 XP

Get 10 Operator Quickscope Kills with a Sight Equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle - 5000 XP

Get 7 Operator Longshot Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle - 7500 XP

Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 magazine 5 Times with Recommended Snipers - 10000 XP

Get 20 Operator Headshot Kills with Recommended Handguns - 5000 XP

Get 10 Operator Clean Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle set in the Single Fire Mode - 5000 XP

Get 15 Operator Tac Stance Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles - 7500 XP

MW3 (Zombies)

All MW3 Season 2 Week 7 Zombies challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

Similar to Multiplayer, MW3 Zombies challenges are quite simple as well. That said, they might take you a few infiltrations. The following are all the challenges this week:

Get 10 Special Zombie Kills with a Recommended Markman Rifle - 2500 XP

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle while Deadshot Daquiri is Active - 5000 XP

Get 200 Kills with a Recommended Markman Rifle while Juggernog is Active - 7500 XP

Get 10 Kills without being hit 20 times with a Recommended Sniper - 10000 XP

Get 250 Critical Kills with a Recommended Handgun - 5000 XP

Get 50 Mercenary Kills in Semi-Auto Mode with a Recommended Battle Rifle - 5000 XP

Get 200 Kills in the Low Threat Zone with a Legendary (Orange) Weapon - 7500 XP

Warzone (Battle Royale)

All Warzone Season 2 Week 7 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

Similar to last week's challenges, Warzone has ensured that the tasks are simple and not overly complicated. They mostly revolve around getting kills in specific areas of the map. The challenges for Season 2 Week 7 in the battle royale title are as follows:

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo) - 5000 XP

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor) - 5000 XP

In Warzone, Place in the Top 10, 5 time(s), or complete a Covert Exfil - 10000 XP

In Warzone, open 50 loot Caches - 2500 XP

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region Military Base (Military Base or Farms) - 7500 XP

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town] - 7500 XP

In Warzone, complete 15 Contract[s) - 5000 XP

Final reward for completing Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges

Reward for completing the Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges (Image via Activision)

Completing any five out of the seven Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges in any of the modes will unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Aftermarket Conversion Kit. It transforms the Battle Rifle into a Lever Action Rifle.

Needless to say, this Kit boosts the overall damage of the weapon, making it lethal across ranges. On top of that, it gives a tremendous boost to the bullet velocity and improves the fire rate when shot from the hip, allowing you to annihilate your enemies quickly that get too close for comfort.

The final reward for Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges is a must-have as it makes the BAS-B overpowered, especially in the Multiplayer modes of Modern Warfare 3.

That covers everything you need to know about Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges.

