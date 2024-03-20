The JAK Outlaw-277 kit came with the Season 2 upgrade. Ever since the introduction of aftermarket parts in MW3 and Warzone, there have been increased options for players in terms of specific weapon upgrades. Aftermarket parts are weapon attachments and customization options available for selective weapons in the game.

In this article, we will look into how to unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 kit in MW3 Warzone:

How to get the Jak Outlaw-277 Kit in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

The JAK Outlaw-277 is a conversion kit for the BAS-B rifle, transforming the gun into a lever-action rifle. The JAK Outlaw-277 kit can be unlocked by completing some weekly challenges in both MW3 and Warzone.

To unlock the kit in MW3, players will have to complete the following weekly challenges:

Get 20 Operator Clean kills with iron sights equipped with a recommended marksman rifle.

Get 20 operator headshot kills with recommended handguns.

Get 10 operator quickscope kills with a sight equipped with a recommended marksman rifle.

Get 10 Operator Clean Kills with a recommended battle rifle set to single-fire mode.

Get seven operator longshot kills with a recommended marksman rifle.

Get 15 operator Tac Stance kills with recommended marksman rifles.

In Warzone, players will need to complete the following weekly challenges to unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit:

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the northwest region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the eastern region (military bases or farms).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the southern region (City, Suburbs, and Manor).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the central region (Old Town, Low Town).

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times or complete a Covert Exfil.

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts.

In Warzone, open 50 loot caches.

After completing the Season 2 weekly challenges mentioned above, players can unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit and equip themselves with their BAS-B rifle from the game’s gunsmith system.

